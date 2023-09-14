More News:

76ers arena plan is moving forward, Councilmember Mark Squilla indicates

In an exchange with a protestor prior to Thursday's council session, the First District rep said he expected an ordinance authorizing the Center City project to be drafted

Councilmember Mark Squilla, who represents the area where the proposed 76ers arena would be built, says legislation authorizing the project is being drafted.

The 76ers' controversial arena proposal appears to be on track for legislative approval.

Councilmember Mark Squilla, who represents the First District spanning parts of the River Wards, Center City and South Philly, told anti-arena protestors at City Hall on Thursday morning that he expected an ordinance authorizing the project to be drafted. As the councilmember representing the district where the project would be built, Squilla holds ultimate approval or veto power over the land use.

Squilla said he would share any draft he received with community members 30 days before it was introduced, but he did not know when he would have it. 

"Could be October, September," he said. "It could be November."


Squilla confirmed he would be the councilmember to introduce it, but said the ordinance would need "some community stakeholder support." He indicated that would be assessed after the city concluded its impact studies on the arena.

"We didn't get there yet because we're still doing the planning studies that were requested by communities," he said.

Those studies have drawn fire from arena opponents who argue the conclusions will be biased because the Sixers are funding them. Independent consulting firms are leading the evaluations, which were announced in April.

This is a developing story.

