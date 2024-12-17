Looking to celebrate New Year's Eve on a budget? Here are 10 parties with tickets under $100.

It's almost time to trade in Santa hats for sparkly 2025 tiaras, and so you should start locking down plans for New Year's Eve — otherwise you could be left sitting alone watching Times Square celebrations from your couch or standing in line outside a crowded bar as the clock strikes midnight.

If your pals aren't game to host a house party or you've been blocked from reveling at a rental by Airbnb's anti-party technology, there are tons of options at venues across Philadelphia where you can throw down. In case your wallet is looking a bit thin after Christmas shopping, we've rounded up some of the soirées with admission prices that won't break the bank.

MORE: Museum of the American Revolution to offer family-friendly activities throughout winter break

Here are 10 bars, restaurants and venues across Philadelphia hosting New Year's Eve bashes with admission that costs less than $100. Be sure to grab your tickets in advance because some events could sell out and others may increase ticket prices as the date gets closer.

Brooklyn Bowl | 1009 Canal St.

Snacktime, Philly's seven-piece band that will soon be featured on Jason Kelce's talk show, is playing at a New Year's Eve celebration at Brooklyn Bowl in Fishtown. The party, called "Snacktime 2025: A Spaceluv Odyssey," will include "intergalactic" performances, themed drink specials, a special guest DJ and limited-edition merchandise. The show starts at 8 p.m., and tickets start at $43 on Ticketmaster.

Brü Craft & Wurst | 1318 Chestnut St.

The festivities at the German-style beer hall in Center City run from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. and feature music by a DJ. General admission starts at $70, which includes an open bar and champagne toast at midnight. Event company Joonbug is hosting the Brü party, as well as parties at other Philly bars like U-Bahn and Tradesman's, both located next door.

Bank & Bourbon | 1200 Market St.

Located in the Loews hotel in Center City, Bank & Bourbon is hosting its own NYE party from 10 p.m. to 2 p.m. featuring DJ music. Tickets start at $75 and include a half-bottle of champagne and champagne toast at midnight, plus fancy hors d’oeuvres like caviar sandwiches, shrimp cocktail, truffle burger sliders and spicy tuna tartare wontons.

Concourse Dance Bar | 1635 Market St. (back entrance)

The festivities at the Center City dance bar, which has ball pits and a room dedicated to ice sculptures, run from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tickets start at $95 and include an open bar and champagne toast at midnight.

Craft Hall | 901 N. Delaware Ave.

To ring in 2025, Northern Liberties' Craft Hall is teaming up with Morgan's Pier, the Penn's Landing waterfront bar that's closed for the season, on their fourth-annual collaborative bash. The party runs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. and includes live music on the bar's lower level, and DJ music at the upstairs dance floor. Tickets start at $95, and include an open bar, party favors and hot dogs all night long.

Khyber Pass Pub | 56 S. 2nd St.

At Khyber Pass Pub in Old City, the event company Riot Nerd is hosting a "Goth New Year's Eve Dance Party" from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. There will be three DJs on hand spinning all types of "dark tunes," plus there will be themed drink specials. General admission starts at $21.71 and includes a champagne toast at midnight. If goth vibes aren't your thing, Riot Nerd is hosting other NYE parties in Philly, including a "Y2K NYE Party" at World Cafe Live; an "80s/90s/00s Dance Party" at The 700; and a "Charli XCX & Chappell Roan Dance Party" at Underground Arts.

Lucy's | 1720 Chestnut St.

Located near Rittenhouse Square, Lucy's is celebrating its first year in business with a NYE bash from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. complete with a DJ and dance floor. Tickets start at $95 and include an open bar.

NOTO Philadelphia | 1209 Vine St.

The nightclub on Vine Street will host its year-end party from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. with DJ music and a dance floor. Tickets start at $70 and include an open bar and champagne toast at midnight.

The Twisted Tail | 509 S. 2nd St.

The Society Hill eatery that serves Southern-style cuisine is hosting a "Burlesque & Blues" New Year's Eve event complete with live music and burlesque performances. General admission to the party starts at $30 and includes a champagne toast at midnight. There are also prix fixe dinner packages available in the restaurant.

Wicked Wolf | 1214-1216 Chestnut St.

The party runs from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the Center City sports bar, which will have a DJ spinning music all night. Tickets to Wicked Wolf's NYE bash start at $99 and include snacks early in the night and a champagne toast at midnight.