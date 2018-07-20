More Culture:

July 20, 2018

NextFab in North Philly is expanding to a new 21,000 sq.-ft. building

Woodworking and jewelry making just got a lot more spacious

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Technology Expansions
071915_NextFabJewlry Melissa Guglielmo/NextFab

Jewelry studio at NextFab's Impact Hub location in Kensington

Strengthening the community in technology, hands-on skills, woodworking and 3-D printing, NextFab keeps getting bigger. The company which has two locations in Philadelphia and one in Wilmington, Del. is moving its 4th Street location in North Philly to a new 21,000 square-foot space by the end of 2019. 

“We intend that with the new North Philly location, NextFab will help support and grow artisan businesses the way the our South Philly location and our RAPID accelerator program has for tech startups," president Evan Malone said in a statement.

RELATED READS: Reeling from the news? Train your brain to feel better with these 4 techniques |Greening vacant city lots reduces residents' depression, Penn study finds |How Congress could have prevented Trump's Helsinki fiasco

NextFab hosts classes and programs for beginners and serves as a creative space for people within the industry. But it’s also a place for professionals who need access to digital and traditional tools. The company offers training and support as well as programs for startups and entrepreneurs. Thanks to their new RAPID accelerator program, they launched a fund of $100,000 to invest in companies. The new, expanded building will have more studio spaces and more storage. It will also feature a more pronounced jewelry and textiles department.

NextFab's one of the more fun places to take a class and pick up a new hobby. With wood burning to make your own table lamp or even a robot, you can pick up all kinds of new skills. Check out some of their upcoming classes here.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Technology Expansions Philadelphia 3D Printing Woodworking Classes Skills

Just In

Must Read

Football

Kyle Lauletta grew up an Eagles fan — now, he could be Giants' next starting quarterback
072018_Lauletta-Giants_usat

Government

Philadelphia revamps sexual harassment prevention policies for city employees
City Hall

Shopping

Macy’s Backstage opening in King of Prussia Mall
Macy's Backstage

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles are NFL's team of the future, from the inside out
0526_Wentz_Ertz_USAT

Fundraisers

From New York to Florida: Cycling 1,300 miles for spinal cord injury awareness, support
Siobhan O'Sullivan Cycle for SCI

Made in America

Made in America is moving and Jay-Z pens his upset to Mayor Kenney
05242018_Made_In_America

Escapes

Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Limited - VIP Celebrity Cruise

$459 & up -- VIP Celebrity Cruise Savings Event

 *
Limited - Seville Spain

$1599 -- Everything You Need to See in Spain: 8 Nights + Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.