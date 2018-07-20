NextFab in North Philly is expanding to a new 21,000 sq.-ft. building

Strengthening the community in technology, hands-on skills, woodworking and 3-D printing, NextFab keeps getting bigger. The company which has two locations in Philadelphia and one in Wilmington, Del. is moving its 4th Street location in North Philly to a new 21,000 square-foot space by the end of 2019.

“We intend that with the new North Philly location, NextFab will help support and grow artisan businesses the way the our South Philly location and our RAPID accelerator program has for tech startups," president Evan Malone said in a statement.

NextFab hosts classes and programs for beginners and serves as a creative space for people within the industry. But it’s also a place for professionals who need access to digital and traditional tools. The company offers training and support as well as programs for startups and entrepreneurs. Thanks to their new RAPID accelerator program, they launched a fund of $100,000 to invest in companies. The new, expanded building will have more studio spaces and more storage. It will also feature a more pronounced jewelry and textiles department.

NextFab's one of the more fun places to take a class and pick up a new hobby. With wood burning to make your own table lamp or even a robot, you can pick up all kinds of new skills. Check out some of their upcoming classes here.