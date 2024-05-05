NFC East 2024 draft grades: Commanders edition

The Washington Commanders have been the NFL's doormat for a few decades, but their fans hope that under new ownership things will turn around. The 2024 offseason was the Commanders' first under new owner Josh Harris, new GM Adam Peters, and new head coach Dan Quinn. Let's look at what they did in the draft.

• Pick 2: Jayden Daniels. QB, LSU: Since Dan Snyder bought the team in 1999, 27 different quarterbacks have started games for Washington. They are Brad Johnson, Jeff George, Tony Banks, Shane Matthews, Patrick Ramsey, Danny Wuerffel, Tim Hasselbeck, Mark Brunell, Jason Campbell, Todd Collins, Donovan McNabb, Rex Grossman, John Beck, Robert Griffin III, Colt McCoy, Kirk 'Kurt' Cousins, Alex Smith, Mark Sanchez, Josh Johnson, Case Keenum, Dwayne Haskins, Kyle Allen, Taylor Heinicke, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Garrett Gilbert, Carson Wentz, and Sam Howell.

In 2024, the Commanders will have their eighth different Week 1 starting quarterback in as many seasons:

• 2017: Kirk Cousins

• 2018: Alex Smith

• 2019: Case Keenum

• 2020: Dwayne Haskins

• 2021: Ryan Fitzpatrick

• 2022: Carson Wentz

• 2023: Sam Howell

• 2024: Jayden Daniels (assuming he can beat out Marcus Mariota in training camp, a very low bar to clear)



The Commanders nabbed Daniels in their first draft under new ownership, and they'll hope that he can be the long-term answer at quarterback that they have not been able to find in decades.

Daniels won the Heisman Trophy in 2023 after a season in which he completed 72.2 percent of his passes, averaged an incredible 11.7 yards per pass attempt, and had 40 TDs vs. 4 INTs, while also adding 1134 yards on 8.4 yards per carry and 10 TDs on the ground. Some highlights:

In addition to his electrifying ability as a runner, Daniels is a cerebral quarterback who can read defenses, set protections, and make anticipatory throws. The knock on him is that he does not possess elite arm strength and he has a very slender frame that some believe could lead to durability issues. There could also be concerns in that Daniels reportedly expressed that he'd rather play somewhere other than Washington.

If all goes well, Daniels could reinvigorate a Washington fan base that has not had much reason for hope since Robert Griffin III gave them some for a short window of time a little more than a decade ago.



• Pick 36: Jer'Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois: Newton is a short, squatty interior lineman with impressive strength, athleticism, and versatility. He is tougher to move off the line of scrimmage than his undersized frame might indicate, and he has a knack for penetrating the line of scrimmage, being disruptive both against the run and the pass.