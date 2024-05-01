Eagles draft grade roundup

In case you missed our draft grades on Sunday, make sure you go check those out. Done? Cool. Here we're show how analysts around the country graded the Eagles' draft. First, here's a handy spreadsheet of 20 grades for every team in the NFL. As you can see, the Eagles have the third-highest "GPA" in the NFL.

Here's what each of those analysts had to say about the Eagles' draft, and I'll pop in with some commentary of my own on some of them.



There's no question the Eagles were one of the league's most disappointing teams in 2023, as they went from Super Bowl LVII to coach Nick Sirianni being on the hot seat following a blowout loss to the Bucs in the wild-card round, all in the span of a year. This is an important draft for Sirianni and GM Howie Roseman, who saw their defense collapse late in the season. They made some solid signings in free agency to help that unit, but I thought they had to go with a cornerback in Round 1 to add an injection of youth to their secondary, even if it meant trading up. How about one in Round 2, as well? Roseman landed both of my top-ranked corners in Cooper DeJean (40) and Quinyon Mitchell (22), though DeJean has the versatility to play safety too. As I wrote Friday night, the Eagles crushed Day 2, also getting my favorite outside linebacker in the class in Jalyx Hunt (94). All three will help a defense that ranked 30th in points allowed per game (25.2). The fun didn't stop there for Roseman, as he made a whopping eight trades over the weekend, the most of any team since 1990. Among those deals were collecting 2025 third-, fourth- and fifth-round selections (one of each), setting up Philadelphia for success in next year's draft. As for the Day 3 picks he actually used, running back Will Shipley (127) is an interesting one. He put up 1,200 all-purpose yards in each of the past three seasons. Could he carve out a spot as the third-down back? Linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (155) is a value in my rankings; I have him at No. 108 overall -- and, of course, his dad is an Eagles legend. I'm also intrigued by 6-foot-6 wideout Johnny Wilson (185), who dropped too many passes but who has size that can't be taught. Because of everything Roseman acquired in next year's draft and because of the talent he accumulated this weekend, I feel great about making this class an A.

#JimmySays: I've seen a number of fans project DeJean to safety. The Eagles drafted him to play cornerback. Perhaps down the line DeJean could move to safety if that makes sense, but he'll be at corner initially.

Don't forget about the Eagles when identifying 2024 NFC title contenders, especially after this draft. Getting Mitchell to help the cornerback room without having to trade up was a major win. They moved up for DeJean like Detroit did for Brian Branch last year; I suspect he'll have a similar impact as a rookie. Hunt's potential on the edge was worth the third-round pick. The grade reflects the trade of this year's third-round pick for cornerback Kelee Ringo last year; the result is still uncertain. General manager Howie Roseman traded several times Saturday, flipping the script on last year's Ringo deal by getting 2025 third- and fifth-round selections. All-purpose back Shipley and receiver Smith will likely play on special teams and the offense as rookies. My favorite pick of the day was Roseman trading for Trotter, a fine player and legacy pick for the Eagles. McMahon could start at center this year if Cam Jurgens does not, and Keegan was a great pick late to add youth to the guard depth chart.

#JimmySays: I'm not sure why Jurgens wouldn't play center.

Darius Slay is still a good player, but he turned 33 on New Year’s Day. James Bradberry led the NFL with 10 touchdowns allowed in coverage. Guess where the Eagles went with the top of their draft? Yup. Quinyon Mitchell wasn’t just my favorite cornerback in this draft class; he was my favorite defensive player. His athletic, hyper-aggressive playing style brings Slay at his peak to mind. MORE EAGLES

#JimmySays: The Eagles drafted Wilson to play wide receiver. It's not realistic to expect a rookie who played receiver his whole life to go block a professional NFL defensive end. However, Wilson did play some in the slot at Florida State, so he could be something of a "big slot," like Allen Lazard, for example.

The Eagles played the draft so well. They let Quinyon Mitchell fall right into their lap with the 22nd overall pick and he has all the tools necessary to be a CB1 in the NFL. Then, they jumped back up in Round 2 to grab the falling Cooper DeJean. Taking swings on Ainias Smith and Johnny Wilson on the third day of the draft might work for them and they made the feel-good selection of Jeremiah Trotter Jr. They also added a couple picks in 2025, including a future third-round selection from the Dolphins. Well played, Howie Roseman. Favorite pick: Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa (40th overall) DeJean should have been a first-round pick, full stop. He is a stud who can play every position in the secondary. With Quinyon Mitchell also being selected, DeJean might have to play safety or slot early in his career, but he’s well-equipped for that role too. He also has great ability in the return game. He's a special player all-around. Least favorite pick: Will Shipley, RB, Clemson (127th overall) Weird pick. Shipley doesn’t profile as a dynamic NFL back, but he was a solid player in college. If this is the worst this class has to offer, not so bad. At least the Eagles picked up a future fifth-round selection in the process of getting Shipley.

#JimmySays: Again, DeJean won't play safety, barring an emergency move there due to injuries or something, but I agree that the Eagles could use him in the slot as a rookie. When we think of slot corners, we think smaller shifty guys, but teams around the league will often put their best receiver in the slot to take advantage of matchups. DeJean is a bigger guy who is better equipped to handle bigger receivers, than, say, Avonte Maddox.

Best Pick: Rather than panicking and trading up, they stayed put and landed the top cover corner in the draft in Quinyon Mitchell in the first round. It was a gamble that paid off. Worst Pick: Third-round edge Jalyx Hunt has some explosive ability, but he probably went a little higher than I would have taken him. He will take some time. But the Eagles clearly know he is a developmental player. The Skinny: General manager Howie Roseman usually likes to trade up on draft night, but he refrained from that in the first round and it worked by landing Mitchell. He did trade up in the second to land corner-safety Cooper DeJean. In fact, he made eight trades enhancing his reputation as the trader GM. The best thing is a team problem in coverage last year likely got fixed with the first two picks.

#JimmySays: I don't think the Eagles were gambling that Mitchell specifically would be there at 22. I think they liked a number of players at CB or OT who were likely to fall to them, given the way the first half of the first round unfolded. When they were on the clock at 22, Mitchell was the top player on their board, and also a player at a position of need.

GM Howie Roseman knows how to balance the draft as well as any GM in the league. Sometimes he's ultra aggressive, other times he trades back multiple times and lets the draft come to him. Either way, it always feels like quality prospects fall into his lap, doesn't it? Mitchell AND DeJean? HELLO. Hunt has immense upside based on what he showed in 2023 at Houston Baptist, which came after a switch from safety at Cornell. Smith and Wilson are two divergent specimens but both experienced productive collegiate careers at marquee programs. And Trotter has the coverage ability and range to be a star in Philadelphia, just like his dad.

#JimmySays: Trappasso also graded each pick. The surprise to me there was the D+ for Trevor Keegan, who I believe will actually have a chance to compete for the starting RG job (though he'd certainly be an underdog to earn that).

CBs Quinyon Mitchell (22) and Cooper DeJean (40) are a significant boost to the secondary. Took a risk on developing LB Jalyx Hunt (93). WRs Ainias Smith (152) and Johnny Wilson (185) are excellent value. Got LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. in the fifth round could be a steal.

Philly somehow managed to land Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (my no. 12 player) at 22nd overall before turning around in the second round and trading up to nab Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (my no. 17 player) at 40th overall. Not shabby! Philly GM Howie Roseman did his typical thing, moving up and down the board to position the team to draft the guys they wanted (making eight trades in all, adding third, fourth, and fifth-rounders in 2025 along the way). In the end, the Eagles picked nine times—finishing with a haul that includes two very intriguing receivers in Texas A&M’s Ainias Smith and Florida State’s Johnny Wilson. I’ll be watching those two pass-catchers closely; Smith is a diminutive and versatile slot receiver who brings return value, while Wilson is a jumbo-sized receiver who has the talent and tools to eventually emerge as the team’s no. 3 option behind A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith.

#JimmySays: Note: Some readers objected to DeVante Parker's placement as the WR3 on our depth chart. In reality it's wide open, and the WR3 job could actually end up being a committee approach. But yes, I agree, Parker isn't even guaranteed a spot on a the roster, much less a starting spot, but I had to put somebody there, and you could pick nits with anyone, really.

Similar in complexion to the Lions draft, this was a targeted rebuild as well as a big swing in the third round to take a former safety-turned-edge rusher who could end up being one of those draft gems. Cooper DeJean is going to shine in the zone-heavy Vic Fangio scheme, and the Eagles, in a division with the pick-prone Dak Prescott and Daniel Jones, plus a rookie in Jayden Daniels, are suddenly a daunting opponent.

#JimmySays: I don't know that I'd call Dak "pick-prone," one down season aside. Also, it's funny that the Giants are very likely heading into yet another season with Daniel Jones at quarterback.

GM Howie Roseman somehow ended up with arguably the two best corners in the class to fill a big need. Hunt can tap into his big small-school pass-rush upside for Vic Fangio. Shipley, Smith, and Wilson are valuable, versatile cogs for Jalen Hurts to support Saquon Barkley, the expensive wideouts, and tight ends.

They got, arguably, the draft’s best defensive back (Toledo first-rounder Quinyon Mitchell). They got, arguably, the draft’s most athletic and versatile defensive back (Iowa second-rounder Cooper DeJean). Third-rounder pass rusher Jalyx Hunt is an intriguing project, and fourth-round Clemson RB Will Shipley could maximize the plays Saquon Barkley takes off. Michigan G Trevor Keegan and Florida State WR Johnny Wilson are high-ceiling Day 3 picks, and fifth-round Clemson LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. puts the cherry on top with the sentimental homecoming factor … at a position that’s seemingly been unsettled since dad left.

The Eagles prioritized the secondary by taking two cornerbacks, Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, in the first two rounds. The DeJean pick was a great value after he dropped into the second round. He also could be given a chance as a returner under the NFL’s new kickoff rules. The Eagles made a like-father, like-son selection in the fifth round by taking LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. However, they did nothing to help their offense on the draft’s first two days.

#JimmySays: The Eagles have nine offensive starters under contract through until the 2026 offseason:

• Free agent in 2030: WR A.J. Brown.

• Free agent 2029: QB Jalen Hurts, LT Jordan Mailata, LG Landon Dickerson, WR DeVonta Smith.

• Free agent in 2028: None.

• Free agent in 2027: RT Lane Johnson, RB Saquon Barkley.

• Free agent in 2026: C Cam Jurgens, TE Dallas Goedert.



A long-term replacement for Lane Johnson would have made sense, but it's hard to argue that the Eagles did well to land Mitchell and DeJean. So, sure, I suppose it's accurate to say that the Eagles "did nothing to help their offense on the draft’s first two days." But also, who cares?

This is called attacking a weakness. DeJean could’ve been the Eagles’ pick at No. 22. Instead, Mitchell — the first cornerback selected — slipped to No. 22 and the Eagles doubled down. DeJean and Shipley are both electric returners. Trotter’s father was an Eagles great.

The Philadelphia Eagles once again had a top talent fall to them near the bottom of Round 1. A year after landing Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith with the No. 30 overall pick, the Eagles snagged Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell at No. 22. Mitchell was the top-ranked corner and the 10th overall prospect on the B/R Scouting Department's final draft board. The pick was a ridiculous value for Philadelphia, and it also filled a significant need. Mitchell will immediately bolster a pass defense that needed cornerback help and finished last season ranked 31st in yards allowed. While he has a small-school background, he was the talk of the Senior Bowl and has been on the rise ever since. At absolute worst, Mitchell will provide valuable depth in the secondary and on special teams as a rookie. Philly didn't let anyone fall to it in Round 2, instead trading a pair of second-round picks to move up for cornerback Cooper DeJean. The former Hawkeye is an athletic, versatile defensive back who easily could have been the Eagles' pick at No. 22. The value of the pick helped offset the cost of the trade. Houston Christian's Jalyx Hunt is a small-school edge prospect who may need time to develop, but the Eagles are well-positioned to give him time and maximize his athletic potential. General manager Howie Roseman uncovered some terrific depth on Day 3 in the form of running back Will Shipley, receiver Ainias Smith and receiver Johnny Wilson. Free-agent addition Saquon Barkley has a significant injury history, and the Eagles have long needed a reliable third receiver behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Shipley, Wilson and Ainias Smith could all fill notable roles as rookies. Jeremiah Trotter Jr. was the 77th-ranked prospect on the final B/R big board and could develop into a regular contributor in Philadelphia's defense. He should be viewed as one of the best value picks of Day 3. It was another very strong draft for Roseman and the Eagles, with bargains through and through and multiple future starters likely in the mix.

The Eagles completely overhauled their secondary with Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. Howie Roseman then played the game of the draft perfectly on Day 3, picking three extra 2025 picks including a third-rounder while also getting good value on players like Ainais Smith and Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

Howie Roseman ist kein besonders guter „Drafter“, aber es ist ein exzellenter „wheeler & dealer“, und er holte den Eagles mit sieben Trade-Downs in insgesamt neun (!) Trades den Gesamtwert eines Mid 1st/Early 2nd Round Picks – darunter zwei zukünftige 3rd Rounder für heurige 4th Rounder. Sind die Prospects alle überzeugend? Nein – EDGE Jalyx Hunt zum Ende von Runde 3 ist ein merkwürdiger Pick, ein Tweener, der nach „Consensus Board“ eher in der 5ten Runde gesehen worden war. Dafür adressieren die Eagles in Quinyon Mitchell und Cooper DeJean zweimal Cornerback, und zahlen für DeJean nur einen minimalen Aufpreis, um zehn Spots von #50 auf #40 hochzukommen. Insbesondere Mitchell gilt sogar als super „Fit“ für DefCoord Vic Fangios Scheme – und immer, wenn die Eagles zusätzlich zu ihrem Gerüst in den „Trenches“ auch noch gute Cornerbacks hatten, waren sie Superbowl-Kandidaten (siehe: 2017/18 und 2022/23). Mich würde interessieren, welchen Draftpick Roseman wert wäre für den hypothetischen Fall, in dem er selbst getradet würde. Howie ist kein besonders guter Scout – zahlreiche Eagles-Picks floppen. Seine Stärke ist das Handeln und Tauschen – aber das ist vielmehr „gutes Handwerk“ als „besondere Kunst“ – also eigentlich recht einfach replizierbar (nix gegen Handwerker). Die meisten Leser dieses Blogs würden das hinkriegen, was Howie jahrein, jahraus tun. Aber kaum ein anderer NFL-GM tut ähnliche Dinge wie Howie – weil sich niemand traut. Was ist das wert? Einen 3rd Rounder? Oder doch gar einen 1st, weil einfach tun schon genug ist, und Howie ja einen 1st geholt hat?

#JimmySays: "Imagining "wheeler and dealer" in a thick German accent is funny to me, for some reason.

Mitchell — Philadelphia fortifies its 28th-ranked coverage unit with arguably the most talented cornerback in this class. Mitchell led all FBS cornerbacks in PFF overall grade in each of the past two seasons. His outstanding athleticism and ability to make plays in off-coverage make him a perfect fit in Vic Fangio’s defense. DeJean — The Eagles add two top-10 players on the PFF big board in the first two rounds of this draft, both at the cornerback position. DeJean projects as a movable piece in Vic Fangio’s defense who could theoretically end up outside, in the slot or at safety. He’s been extremely productive in the Iowa secondary, allowing just a 45.0 passer rating into his coverage over the past two seasons. Hunt — A small-school player, Hunt dominated the lower levels, racking up 78 pressures, 14 hits and 14 sacks since 2022. He has athleticism, explosiveness and power that many edge rushers in this class don’t possess. He needs development to win at the next level, but his traits give him a great chance at reaching his potential. Shipley — Shipley is one of the better athletes among running backs in this draft class, with a 99th-percentile PFF Game Athleticism Score. He was solid with the ball in his hands, too, and he earned a PFF grade above 70.0 in each of the past three seasons. Smith — Smith proved a dangerous receiver after the catch at Texas A&M, as he forced 20 missed tackles after the catch in 2023 (seventh among all WRs). On 102 combined targets the past two seasons, he dropped just two passes. Trotter — Sure to be one of the big stories of the day due to him heading to the same place where his father enjoyed an outstanding career, Trotter ranked fourth among all linebackers the past two seasons with a 91.3 overall grade. He also ranked fourth nationally in that time with a 92.1 coverage grade. Keegan — Supplementing the interior is a sound approach here for the Eagles, who needed to fill some voids. Keegan didn’t allow a sack in 2023 and earned a career-high pass-blocking grade (80.7). He played eight games without allowing a single quarterback pressure. Wilson — The massive receiver out of Florida State finally comes off the board in the sixth round. At 6-foot-6 and 231 pounds, Wilson ran an impressive 4.52-second 40-yard dash. While not a super-developed route runner, there is certainly a role at the next level for a vertical threat who converted 21 contested catches over the past two seasons. McMahon — A depth pick at this point in the draft, McMahon allowed just one sack and 12 total pressures from 361 pass-blocking snaps in 2023. He put up career highs in overall grade (69.7) and pass-blocking grade (71.3) last season.

At the risk of sounding sycophantic, the 2024 NFL Draft was another masterclass from Howie Roseman. Looking at individual grades for each pick, the overall grade is likely closer to a B+ than the A- we’ve given it here. However, you have to take into account the sheer value of the first two picks that the Eagles made in Detroit. Quinyon Mitchell can be a lockdown corner in the league, and the value in landing Cooper DeJean with the 40th overall pick while moving around the board like Garry Kasparov was something spectacular. There were rookie contributors selected at multiple positions of need, and both sides of the ball got an influence of excellent talent. If you were looking to pick fault, the offensive line additions possibly weren’t of the caliber that fans might have hoped for as they look to a post-Jason Kelce era that could also be Lane Johnson-less in the not-too-distant future. That shouldn’t detract from the excellent work done by the franchise.

Eagles GM Howie Roseman is a wizard. After trying to trade up in the first round for a CB, the top one — Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell — fell right to him at 22. Then he got another corner with a first-round grade by trading up for Iowa's Cooper DeJean in Round 2. That alone would've made it a great weekend for Philly, but Roseman added to it with a Day 3 deal to bring LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. to his father's old franchise. Their one curious move was taking Houston Christian edge rusher Jalyx Hunt in the third, but the Eagles can afford a high-ceiling project like that. Oh, and all of Roseman's trades got them some 2025 draft capital, too

#JimmySays: The accumulation of 2025 picks in this draft is underdiscussed in their draft grade writeups above. They entered the 2024 draft with 8 picks. They ended up with 9 players — including two consensus first-round picks — while also adding third-, fourth-, and fifth-round picks in 2025.

I (mostly) liked the picks that they made, but it was the process that was impressive.

