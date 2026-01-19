NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Championship Round edition

The second round of the NFL Playoffs is in the books, and only two teams remain alive in the NFC. We have two new obituaries, for the Chicago Bears; and the San Francisco 49ers, who as always would have won under perfect circumstances.

Obituary: 49ers (13-6)





The 49ers lost in devastating fashion in the playoffs... again... and I know this is going to be hard for some of you to believe, but they felt like they would have won... "IF."

Niners CB Deommodore Lenoir, for example, said they would have won in a "landslide" if they didn't have injuries. Via @KNBR:

Lol. Bro. It was 41-6. Maybe just shut up.

For Trent Williams, pregame it was all corny boombox entrances. Postgame, Williams basically blamed the Niners' backups for being bad at football, and noted that a loss should've been expected.

The Niners' excuses are nothing new. In the leadup to their Week 18 game against the Seahawks, Kyle Shanahan complained about having to play on Saturday in the week leading up to their matchup against the Seahawks, despite being the home team, and having the added advantage of an extra day of rest before their first playoff game.

After losing to the Seahawks, Shanahan commented that Williams and Ricky Pearsall — who both missed the game with injuries — might have played if they had one more day to get ready.

You know who didn't complain? The Seahawks, who simply showed up on Saturday and beat the Niners' asses, as they would have done on Sunday, too.

Contrast Shanahan's bitching, with Texans HC DeMeco Ryans' approach to having to play on a short week:

If the pilot of the plane looks calm during turbulence, the passengers will perceive there's nothing wrong. If the pilot gets on the mic and wonders if the turbulence might lead to the plane crashing into the side of a mountain, well then the passengers are probably going to freak out a bit.

Shanahan is unquestionably a great offensive play designer. He's an offensive coordinator, and that's really all he should be. He's just a great enough offensive coordinator that he gets to be a head coach, too. But his game management sucks, and worse, he is not a leader, as he has a long history of blaming anything other than himself for losses.

Of course, he infamously bitched all offseason about not having a third quarterback available after the Eagles knocked Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson out of the NFC Championship Game following the 2022 season, prompting the NFL to pass the "emergency quarterback" rule, and then he subsequently chose to not even employ a third QB, lol.

And players took their cues from him, with Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and even their kicker (lol), among plenty of others, making similar comments thereafter.

Following their loss to the Seahawks in the playoffs, Shanahan openly speculated that Seattle QB Sam Darnold had taken Toradol to ease his oblique injury, a common NFL practice for players trying to play through pain, but certainly not something he should be saying about an opposing player.

And even in the Niners' loss to the Seahawks, his play designs and general game management weren't exactly awesome. To begin, he kept sending out an injured McCaffrey onto the field in the fourth quarter of a blowout despite McCaffrey clearly in pain with a shoulder injury.

And also, one of the funniest calls of the season was when on 4th and 1 Shanahan called a handoff play to the fullback, running wide to the short side of the field, with the option to pitch it to McCaffrey, a play that had no chance of working against the Seahawks' uber-fast defense.

And what did Shanahan do after that play? He screamed at the officials because the Seahawks were granted a timeout (which replayed showed they called in time) on the previous play.

What's very funny is that the Niners' delusion doesn't just trickle down from the head coach to the players. It also drips down to some of their media.

To begin, David Lombardi is the biggest homer in sports journalism. He'd make Hawk Harrelson blush. But also, guy, we're talking a game in Week 1?! I mean, again, THEY LOST 41-6!!! I don't think Nick Bosa and Fred Warner were good for 35 points.

Looking ahead, the Niners are going to be viewed as Super Bowl contenders next year because "they're going to get all their guys back from injury." Meh. Williams will be a year older, Brock Purdy will finally start to count for something against the cap, George Kittle likely won't be ready for the start of the 2026 season, and McCaffrey had 450 touches this season.

The Niners will face some kind of adversity, they won't overcome it, Shanahan will cry about it, his players will parrot his messaging, and we'll be right back here posting a similar obituary next season. Rinse, repeat.