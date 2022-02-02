More Sports:

February 02, 2022

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: The final 2021-2022 edition

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
020222KyleShanahan Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports

A lot of work went into that play sheet to punt three times from inside the Rams' 45 yard line, Kyle.

After the best weekend of NFL playoff football... ever (?) in the divisional round, the conference championship games did not disappoint. As you're well aware, the Los Angeles Rams will face the Cincinnati Bengals (!) in the Super Bowl, after they dispatched of the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, respectively.

The Rams are an interesting case study in trading away high draft picks for established veteran players.

  1. October, 2019: The Rams traded first-round picks in 2020 and 2021, and a fourth-round pick in 2021 for CB Jalen Ramsey.
  2. January, 2021: The Rams traded Jared Goff, first-round picks in 2022 and 2023, and a third-round pick in 2021 for QB Matthew Stafford.
  3. November, 2021: The Rams traded second- and third-round picks for edge rusher Von Miller.

All three of those players have been key figures in getting the Rams to the Super Bowl in 2021. They boldly took big swings, and it worked for them. 

Meanwhile, the Bengals are going to serve as an example of how quickly things can turn around in the NFL. They were 2-14 in 2019, and 4-11-1 in 2020. As a result of those dreadful seasons, they landed Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase, they've drafted well otherwise, and they're in the Super Bowl. Sometimes teams aren't as far away as they might seem.

Anyway, let's get to killing off the Niners and end our hierarchy/obituary series for the season.

Obituaries

05102049ersLogo2020

49ers

For the second consecutive year, a head coach turtled in the NFC Championship Game. 

If you'll recall during the 2020-2021 playoffs, the Packers were down by eight with just over two minutes to go and facing a 4th and Goal from the Bucs' 8-yard line. Matt LaFleur incomprehensibly decided that his team's best chance of winning was to kick a field goal. 🤯

His reasoning was that the Packers had all three of their timeouts, plus the two minute warning, and they figured they'd just get a stop (no problem!), get the ball back, and drive the field for a game-winning TD (again, no problem!).

And sure enough, after the Packers took their three points, they kicked off, and the Bucs pretty easily salted the game away.

In the NFC Championship Game this year, Kyle Shanahan punted three times from inside the Rams' 45 yard line (well, sort of).

• In the first quarter, the Niners faced a 4th and 6 from the Rams' 40 yard line. Shanahan punted, giving up 3 winning percentage points:

You know who was thrilled to see them punt? The Rams.

• In the third quarter, the Niners faced a 4th and 9 from the Rams' 42 yard line. Shanahan punted, giving up 1 winning percentage point.

That decision wasn't quite as egregious. Still, you know who was thrilled to see them punt? The Rams.

• And then finally, with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Niners faced a 4th and 2 from the Rams' 45 yard line. That was an absolute no-brainer "go for it" situation. But, nope, Shanahan tried to draw the Rams offsides, purposely took a delay of game penalty, and then punted, giving up 6 winning percentage points.

You know who was ecstatic to see them punt? The Rams.

Shanahan's passiveness allowed the Rams to claw their way back, take the lead and erase a double-digit fourth quarter lead. Throw another devastating blown playoff game on the Shanahan pile: 

The Niners had a very good team in 2021. They had a tough defense, a nasty offensive line, tackle-breaking beasts in Deebo Samuel and George Kittle, and good special teams. They treated fans around the league to upset wins over easy-to-hate teams in the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers, and for that, we salute you, Niners.

But for some strange reason, Shanahan decided to play out this entire season with an obviously sucky Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback instead of Trey Lance, a player they expended major resources to acquire third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. 

The Niners did serious damage in the playoffs, but they could have done even more if not for their head coach sabotaging his own team.

Graveyard

020222GraveyardAfterNFCCG

And that does it for our NFC Hierarchy/Obituary this season.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia NFC Hierarchy/Obituary

Videos

Featured

Limited - Coronary Artery Disease Illustration

What to know about coronary artery disease
Limited - Houwzer - White Single Family House

The secret to winning a bidding war in real estate

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Ben Simmons' camp still doesn't seem to understand the problem
Ben_Simmons_8_Hornets_Sixers_Frese.jpg

Sponsored

Bowling, music, and more at Philly's newest entertainment destination
Limited - Brooklyn Bowl - Bowling

Government

Philadelphia providing free lawyers for some low-income renters to help with eviction cases
Right to Counsel Eviction

Children's Health

A mother's pregnancy weight has little influence on her child's body mass index, study finds
Preventing obesity in children

Media

NBC Sports walks back plans for streaming service for Phillies, Sixers, Flyers games
NBC Sports Philadelphia streaming

Holiday

'Love Notes' Valentine's Day opera returns to South Philly, features local performers and complimentary cocktails
Love Notes 2.0 East Passyunk

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved