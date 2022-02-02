NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: The final 2021-2022 edition





49ers

For the second consecutive year, a head coach turtled in the NFC Championship Game.

If you'll recall during the 2020-2021 playoffs, the Packers were down by eight with just over two minutes to go and facing a 4th and Goal from the Bucs' 8-yard line. Matt LaFleur incomprehensibly decided that his team's best chance of winning was to kick a field goal. 🤯

His reasoning was that the Packers had all three of their timeouts, plus the two minute warning, and they figured they'd just get a stop (no problem!), get the ball back, and drive the field for a game-winning TD (again, no problem!).

And sure enough, after the Packers took their three points, they kicked off, and the Bucs pretty easily salted the game away.



In the NFC Championship Game this year, Kyle Shanahan punted three times from inside the Rams' 45 yard line (well, sort of).

• In the first quarter, the Niners faced a 4th and 6 from the Rams' 40 yard line. Shanahan punted, giving up 3 winning percentage points:

You know who was thrilled to see them punt? The Rams.

• In the third quarter, the Niners faced a 4th and 9 from the Rams' 42 yard line. Shanahan punted, giving up 1 winning percentage point.

That decision wasn't quite as egregious. Still, you know who was thrilled to see them punt? The Rams.

• And then finally, with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Niners faced a 4th and 2 from the Rams' 45 yard line. That was an absolute no-brainer "go for it" situation. But, nope, Shanahan tried to draw the Rams offsides, purposely took a delay of game penalty, and then punted, giving up 6 winning percentage points.

You know who was ecstatic to see them punt? The Rams.

Shanahan's passiveness allowed the Rams to claw their way back, take the lead and erase a double-digit fourth quarter lead. Throw another devastating blown playoff game on the Shanahan pile:

The Niners had a very good team in 2021. They had a tough defense, a nasty offensive line, tackle-breaking beasts in Deebo Samuel and George Kittle, and good special teams. They treated fans around the league to upset wins over easy-to-hate teams in the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers, and for that, we salute you, Niners.

But for some strange reason, Shanahan decided to play out this entire season with an obviously sucky Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback instead of Trey Lance, a player they expended major resources to acquire third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Niners did serious damage in the playoffs, but they could have done even more if not for their head coach sabotaging his own team.