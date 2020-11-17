NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 11

Week 11 of the NFL season is in the books, and we have one new obituary to write. Sadly, all four of the garbage teams in the NFC East remain alive, and probably will remain alive for a while.

The 2020 49ers are likely to become the seventh NFC team since realignment in 2002 to miss the playoffs the year after losing the Super Bowl. A quick look back at the recent history of NFC Super Bowl losers, and their follow-up seasons:

Super Bowl year Super Bowl loser The next year Playoffs? 2001 Rams 7-9 No 2003 Panthers 7-9 No 2004 Eagles 6-10 No 2005 Seahawks 9-7 Yes 2006 Bears 7-9 No 2008 Cardinals 10-6 Yes 2012 49ers 12-4 Yes 2014 Seahawks 10-6 Yes 2015 Panthers 6-10 No 2016 Falcons 10-6 Yes 2018 Rams 9-7 No 2019 49ers 4-6 (6 games to go) Probably not



The moral of the story? Don't blow a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl.

As with most reigning NFC champs, the Niners headed into 2020 with good odds of bucking that trend and contending for a Super Bowl once again. Yes, injuries helped derail their season (nobody cares, and nobody feels bad for them, at least among the Philly readership here), but they also entered 2020 with the worst starting quarterback in the NFC West.

Even with the injuries, you'd at least like to see some fight, but the Niners haven't shown much of that. In four of their six losses so far this season, their games have been out of reach for most of the second half. A look at ESPN's "win probability" charts in those four games:





Those four games don't even include a loss to the friggin Eagles.

Heading into 2021, the Niners will appeal to some because on paper they'll have a good defense, and folks will praise Kyle Shanahan's scheme, but those two things only go so far. If you don't have a quarterback, you're toast, and the Niners don't have a quarterback. To be determined if they see that reality as well, and make a drastic move to get one.