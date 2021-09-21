NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 3

Week 2 of the NFL season is in the books, and while there's a decent argument to kill off the Atlanta Falcons already, we'll hold off for one more week. Let's just get right to the hierarchy.

16) Falcons (0-2): Step aside, Al Pacino, Rick Moranis, Denzel Washington, and Billy Bob Thornton. When movies are made about the 2021 Atlanta Falcons, Arthur Smith's "We have to put ourselves in a spot to go win a football game" speech will put every great Hollywood football speech to shame.

Last week: 16



15) Giants (0-2): If you stayed up to watch the the Giants-Washington game in its entirety Thursday night, you were treated to an instant "piss the game away" classic.

Joe Judge's messaging throughout his Giants' coaching tenure has been all about discipline.

How's that going in Year 2? In Week 1, he threw a challenge flag on a touchdown out of frustration because he wanted his moment to complain to the officials about a call that was obviously correct on the field. In Week 2, well, you can watch the video above. Anyway...

Last week: 15

14) Lions (0-2): Jared Goff swatted the ball out of his throwing hand with his non-throwing hand.

Give him a sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery, which in fairness, is more than the Lions' defense did Monday night.

Last week: 14