September 20, 2021

Post Flight: What went wrong in Eagles' Week 2 loss to 49ers?

By PhillyVoice Staff
The Eagles fell to 1-1 on the young season with their Week 2 loss to the 49ers.

Welcome to Post Flight, PhillyVoice's weekly Eagles reaction show that airs the morning after each Birds game this season. Hosted by Eytan Shander, Post Flight will feature a rotating cast of PhillyVoice writers, including Jimmy Kempski, as well as other guests from around the football world.

From in-depth analysis of the most recent game to looking ahead at what comes next, Post Flight has you covered no matter what type of fan you are. And we'll do it all in about 30 minutes. 

Sit back, relax and enjoy this week's edition of Post Flight...  

Week 2 — Birds take a step back against Niners

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first loss of the season, watching the Niners walk out of South Philadelphia with a 17-11 win. What went wrong? Garry Cobb, John McMullen and Evan Macy all join host Eytan Shander to answer that and more! We also look ahead at next week's Monday Night Football matchup between the Birds and the Dallas Cowboys.

You can watch the show below, but if you'd rather listen to the audio version, you can check those out on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Be sure to like and subscribe.

