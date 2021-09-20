Post Flight: What went wrong in Eagles' Week 2 loss to 49ers?

Welcome to Post Flight, PhillyVoice's weekly Eagles reaction show that airs the morning after each Birds game this season. Hosted by Eytan Shander, Post Flight will feature a rotating cast of PhillyVoice writers, including Jimmy Kempski, as well as other guests from around the football world.

Week 2 — Birds take a step back against Niners

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first loss of the season, watching the Niners walk out of South Philadelphia with a 17-11 win. What went wrong? Garry Cobb, John McMullen and Evan Macy all join host Eytan Shander to answer that and more! We also look ahead at next week's Monday Night Football matchup between the Birds and the Dallas Cowboys.

