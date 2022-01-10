NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Wildcard round edition

7) Eagles (9-8): It wasn't that long ago — barely more than 13 months — that Carson Wentz was in the midst of a disastrous season, going 3-7-1, before being pulled during a game against the Green Bay Packers in favor of Jalen Hurts, who provided a spark, earned the opportunity to start another game, and then beat the 10-2 Saints in his NFL starting debut.

During that game against the Packers, Wentz admitted that as he stood on the sidelines at Lambeau Field after being pulled, he questioned whether his future was in Philly.

Here was a guy who was statistically the worst starting quarterback in the NFL, who had recently signed a $128 million contract extension, and one of his first thoughts after rightfully being benched was something like, "Welp, gotta get out of here."

Numerous reports emerged that Wentz's relationship with Doug Pederson became fractured. Pederson was subsequently fired, though that wasn't necessarily just because of Wentz. After the hiring of Nick Sirianni to become the team's new head coach, Wentz reportedly still had issues with the organization, and no longer wanted to play in Philly.

Ultimately, if the Eagles didn't want to trade Wentz, they wouldn't have traded him. But they did. At the time, the trade was rightfully viewed as an organizational failure, across the board. The Eagles, as an organization, failed to get the most out of Wentz, and they were willing to take on an unprecedented dead money hit of $33,820,611 on their 2021 salary cap to facilitate his exit. Meanwhile, Wentz finished his career in Philly with nine career snaps played in the playoffs, and after just one losing season, in which he was objectively and undebatably bad, successfully whined his way out of town without even a hint of personal accountability.

In the end, the Eagles got a first-round pick and a third-round pick for a player that they tried to go above and beyond to make happy. In his new home in the Midwest, where the "culture and values" fit his vibes, Wentz got to play with a coach credited for being able to get through to him in Frank Reich, and the Eagles were left with a seemingly less talented quarterback in Hurts that the Eagles themselves tried to upgrade on throughout the 2021 offseason.

Hurts and the Eagles will be competing in the playoffs next Sunday, while Wentz won't, mainly because he stunk in the Colts' final two games of the regular season. The Eagles also have the Colts' first-round pick in the process.

Credit the Eagles for moving on. It was no doubt an extraordinarily difficult decision, given the time, resources, and emotion that had built over time with a player they thought was the face of their franchise. It's hard to come to realization that the player you once thought was a winner... isn't. But they obviously recognized that, acted on it, and shipped him off to go wreck some other team's otherwise promising season. It was the best thing they did in 2021.

