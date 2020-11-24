NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 12

11) Eagles (3-6-1): First, let's just get a quick visual of the NFC East standings:

NFC East Record GB Eagles 3-6-1 - Giants 3-7 0.5 Football Team 3-7 0.5 Cowboys 3-7 0.5





Unless the Football Team and the Cowboys tie on Thanksgiving, the Birds' reign atop the NFC East will disappear for the first time since before their win over the 49ers Week 4. One of those teams will be 4-7 (.363), and will be beating the 3-6-1 (.350) Eagles by percentage points. As most of us are aware, the Eagles' schedule is very hard over the next four weeks:

Seahawks (7-3) At Packers (7-3) Saints (8-2) At Cardinals (6-4)

Combined record: 28-12 (.700).

All four of those above teams will be playing for playoff positioning, and will not be taking the Eagles lightly. And then the Eagles finish up with games in Dallas and at home against the Football Team, which obviously aren't gimmes, seeing as the Eagles are playing like a bottom five NFL team right now.

Because the Cowboys and Football Team figured out a way to beat teams outside of the NFC East in Week 11, the Eagles' odds of winning the division at 5-10-1 shrunk substantially, as it feels likely now that at least one team will find a way to win three more games over the last six weeks of the season. When you look at the NFC East's teams' remaining games, there are ample opportunities for wins for the Giants, Football Team, and Cowboys:

NFC East Eagles Giants WFT Cowboys Week 12 SEA (7-3) At CIN (2-7-1) At DAL (3-7) WFT (3-7) Week 13 At GB (7-3) At SEA (7-3) At PIT (10-0) At BAL (6-4) Week 14 NO (8-2) AZ (6-4) At SF (4-6) At CIN (2-7-1) Week 15 At AZ (6-4) CLE (7-3) SEA (7-3) SF (4-6) Week 16 At DAL (3-7) At BAL (6-4) CAR (4-7) PHI (3-6-1) Week 17 WFT (3-7) DAL (3-7) At PHI (3-6-1) At NYG (3-7) SOS 34-26 (.567) 31-28-1 (.525) 31-29-1 (.516) 21-37-2 (.367)



• Giants: The Giants' most realistic path is to beat the Joe Borrow-less Bengals, the Browns, and the Cowboys. Football Outsiders has the Giants as the most likely NFC East champ right now at 33 percent:

In my view, their path to an NFC East title is more difficult than the Football Team's or Cowboys' paths.

• Football Team: The Football Team, on paper, has four games against bad teams:

At Cowboys At 49ers Panthers At Eagles

Can they win three of those? If so, they'll be in good position.

• Cowboys: The Cowboys have the easiest schedule, in my view, and by a wide margin, as they have five games against bad teams:



Football Team At Bengals 49ers Eagles At Giants

In other words, the Eagles are going to have to win one of their four difficult matchups against the Seahawks/Packers/Saints/Cardinals, and then also win their two remaining games against the Cowboys and Football Team. Good luck with all that.



There's a strong possibility that the Eagles finish last in maybe the worst division ever. If so, it'll be extremely difficult to justify anything other than a complete rebuild.

