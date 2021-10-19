NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 7

Week 6 of the NFL season is in the books, and we have clear separation from the top five teams in the NFC — the Cardinals, Rams, Buccaneers, Packers, and Cowboys — and the rest of the conference. There are no new obituaries this week, so let's get right to the hierarchy.

Hierarchy

14) Football Team (2-4): The Football Team has allowed at least 30 points in each of their last five games., and after their loss to the Chiefs on Sunday, are now the NFL's leader in points allowed:

Team Record Points allowed Texans 1-5 172 Jaguars 1-5 172 Lions 0-6 172 Chiefs 3-3 176 Dolphins 1-5 177 Giants 1-5 177 Football Team 2-4 186



Their two wins this season have come against the Giants and Falcons, and they only beat the Giants because Dexter Lawrence jumped offsides on a missed game-winning field goal attempt, giving the Football Team a second chance and a win.

Their upcoming opponents: At Packers, at Broncos, BYE, and then the Buccaneers at home. If they lose next Sunday in Green Bay (they're 9.5-point underdogs), we can probably kill them off.

Also, just generally speaking, what an absolute disgrace this franchise continues to be:

Last week: 13

13) Falcons (2-3): Eagles fans will be huge Falcons fans this week, as they'll play the Dolphins on Sunday in Miami. I'm surprised to see that the Dolphins didn't get a bye after playing in London, while the Falcons are coming off their bye Week 6. That feels like a scheduling screw-up that might benefit the Eagles.

Last week: 14

12) Eagles (2-4): We laid out where the Eagles stand within the NFC's hierarchy on Monday. They're not as bad as the worst teams in the league and they'll win some games, but they very clearly can't hang with the big dogs, and are still pretty far from being Super Bowl contenders. They badly need a purging of their older, expensive players, and it's imperative that they hit on their stockpile of super valuable assets in the 2022 NFL Draft. As for Jalen Hurts, in terms of "stock up, stock down" after each of his first six games, I would score it like so: At Falcons: 📈 49ers: 📉 At Cowboys 📉 Chiefs 📈 At Panthers — Buccaneers 📉

11) Panthers (3-3): Sam Darnold got some folks excited for like 5 minutes. Sam Darnold Comp-Att (Comp %) Yards (YPA) TD-INT Sacks Rating First 3 games 73-107 (68.2%) 888 (8.3) 3-1 6 99.0 Last 3 games 64-117 (54.7%) 685 (5.9) 4-6 12 62.1 In case you forgot, the Panthers traded away the following to get Darnold: A sixth-round pick in 2021. A second-round pick in 2022. A fourth-round pick in 2022. Just as a bit of trivia, the player taken with the sixth-round pick the Panthers traded to the Jets (who later traded it to the Chiefs) was Trey Smith, who is starting — and playing very well — for the Chiefs at RG. Anyway, what a stupid, half-measure trade. I mean, imagine looking at this roster and thinking, "We're just a sub-mediocre quarterback away from really making some noise." Last week: 10 10) Seahawks (2-4): Can the Seahawks ever just have a normal primetime game? Last week: 9 9) Bears (3-3): Chicagoans, they're just like us. Last week: 8 8) 49ers (2-3): The Niners had a bye Week 6, so I will exercise my right to not write about them this week. Last week: 7 7) Vikings (3-3): Sunday was something of a must-win against Carolina, because the Vikings have the following slate of games following their Week 7 bye: Cowboys (5-1) At Ravens (5-1) At Chargers (4-2) Packers (5-1) I do think the Vikings are being slept on a bit, and by that I mean that I think they can maybe get a wildcard and a super quick exit in the playoffs. Last week: 11