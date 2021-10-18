Eagles RT Lane Johnson to rejoin team

Prior to the Philadelphia Eagles' matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs Week 3, Lane Johnson's name unexpectedly showed up on the team's pregame inactive list, with "personal matter" as the only explanation given. The team declined to comment on Johnson's absence, other then to wish him well.

On Monday morning, Johnson broke his silence with a tweet explaining his time away from the team.

Transcribed:

"I would like to thank everyone for their understanding and support over the last two weeks. I appreciate the positive notes and messages as I've worked hard to restore my personal life. Depression and anxiety are things I've dealt with for a long time and have kept hidden from my friends and family. If you're reading this and struggling, please know that you are not alone. "I am excited to re-join my teammates and coaches. I'm grateful for the entire Eagles community and look forward to continuing to play in front of the best fans in the world."

Johnson's line mate, Brandon Brooks, missed time in 2016 due to anxiety, and was roundly praised thereafter for facing his anxiety with courage and honesty, while encouraging others who suffer from mental health issues to get help.

This feels secondary to Johnson's revelation of anxiety issues, but whenever he returns to the lineup, he will likely retake his place as the starting RT, with Jordan Mailata moving back over to LT.

