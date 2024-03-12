Tons of top free agent targets remain for Eagles

It's yet unclear how much cap space the Eagles have as they look to add more in NFL free agency.

Howie Roseman can, basically, do whatever he wants (within reason) by shuffling around what kinds of cap hits his big ticket items Saquon Barkley and Bryce Huff will have on the team's ledger in 2024.

The Birds still have a bevy of needs to address, ranging from the offensive line to the secondary to linebacker. Will they make another splash?

Here's a look at 10 pricy but impactful fits who could be on Roseman's call sheet:

Chauncy Garner-Johnson, safety

We already went into greater detail on CJGJ, a former Eagles safety who was tied for league lead in interceptions in 2022 before they let him walk in free agency. After one year with the Lions, he's back on the market and a reunion makes sense.

Justin Simmons, safety

Simmons has 30 career interceptions, two Pro Bowls and four All-Pro selections. He's as talented as they come in the secondary and while he's north of 30, the Eagles would be silly not to inquire and make an offer for his services.

Patrick Queen, linebacker

No one thought the Eagles would spend $13 million plus a year on a running back — so maybe they'll zig again and so something else they never to — pay a linebacker. Queen is one of the best in the game and is still just 25 years old. He has 454 tackles and 13.5 sacks in his first four seasons.

Kendall Fuller, cornerback

Fuller is a solid, above average coverage corner who has nearly 10 pass breakups per season and 16 career interceptions. The Eagles need corner help with an aging Darius Slay and James Bradberry on the roster, and Avonte Maddox no longer under contract.

Julian Blackmon, safety

Before ending the 2023 season (with the Colts) on IR with a shoulder injury he intercepted four passes in 15 games while adding 88 tackles.

Darnell Mooney, wide receiver (signing with Falcons)

He's a speedy low volume type receiver that the Eagles could use to help open things up for AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith. He was under utilized in Chicago, with a 1,033 yard season in 2021 giving way to two campaigns under 500 yards over his last two seasons.

Kristian Fulton, cornerback

He's another young corner, just 25, who has been solid when healthy in Tennessee. He's a former second round pick who'd be in the mix to start — and maybe allow the Eagles to move on from Bradberry.

Devin White, linebacker

If the Eagles are interested in Queen, they're probably also interested in White, the former 5th overall pick who has made a Pro Bowl and All-Pro team before the age of 24. He's 26 now, and has already compiled 23 career sacks and 566 tackles — with six forced fumbles and nine fumble recoveries.

Jeremy Chinn, safety

The Eagles came close to drafting Chinn in 2020, and he scored two touchdowns as a, rookie finishing second for Rookie of the Year. His production has since slowed down but he'd be a youthful and solid addition to the safety room.

K.J. Osborn. wide receiver

At just 26, Osborn has not missed a game in his last three seasons with the Vikings, totaling 1,845 yards and 15 touchdowns as the second option to Justin Jefferson. Would be be open to being a third option in Philly?

