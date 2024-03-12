More Sports:

March 12, 2024

NFL free agency: Eagles 'still have a lot of interest' in Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

Could Chauncey Gardner-Johnson return to the Eagles?

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Chauncey-Gardner-Johnson-Eagles-Free-Agency Bill Streicher/USA Today

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson playing with the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

As "legal tampering" began on Monday in the NFL, the Eagles opened up their wallets, inking edge rusher Bryce Huff and running back Saquon Barkley to huge deals. A big hole on the roster still remains on safety, however. Could a reunion with a former Eagle fix that weak point?

Veteran Eagles reporter Derrick Gunn stated late Monday night that the Eagles "still have a lot of interest" in Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

Gardner-Johnson, of course, played for the Eagles in 2022, tying the league lead with six interceptions. He was well liked in the locker room and brought great energy to the defense. Gardner-Johnson left for Detroit last offseason, but returning to Philly would certainly make sense for both parties.

The Eagles are in the process of rebuilding their D as new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio comes into power. Gardner-Johnson would go a long way to shifting this unit's energy. 

MORE: Tiki Barber crushed Saquon for going to Eagles

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Business woman smiling while holding phone

Are women leading the charge in securing their financial future?
Purchased - Couple Walking Dog Along Suburban Street

How to reduce your risk of cancer

Just In

Must Read

Development

Chinatown Stitch project to cap Vine Street Expressway gains $158 million in funding
Chinatown Stitch Funding

Sponsored

Philadelphia Ballet presents "Giselle"
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Giselle - Main Image 2024

Illness

COVID-19 rapid tests still work against new variants – researchers keep assessing them and they pass
COVID-19 Rapid Tests

Celebrities

Bradley Cooper makes 'Abbott Elementary' cameo in special post-Oscars episode
Bradley Cooper Abbott Elementary

Eagles

What they're saying: Saquon Barkley is a perfect fit for the Eagles
USATSI_22242954.jpg

Performances

Broadway's 'Beautiful: The Carole King Musical' returns to Philly
BEAUTIFUL Carole King Walnut Theater 1080x1080.png

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved