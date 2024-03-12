NFL free agency: Eagles 'still have a lot of interest' in Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

March 12, 2024
As "legal tampering" began on Monday in the NFL, the Eagles opened up their wallets, inking edge rusher Bryce Huff and running back Saquon Barkley to huge deals. A big hole on the roster still remains on safety, however. Could a reunion with a former Eagle fix that weak point?
Veteran Eagles reporter Derrick Gunn stated late Monday night that the Eagles "still have a lot of interest" in Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.
Gardner-Johnson, of course, played for the Eagles in 2022, tying the league lead with six interceptions. He was well liked in the locker room and brought great energy to the defense. Gardner-Johnson left for Detroit last offseason, but returning to Philly would certainly make sense for both parties.
The Eagles are in the process of rebuilding their D as new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio comes into power. Gardner-Johnson would go a long way to shifting this unit's energy.
