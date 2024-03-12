NFL free agency: Eagles 'still have a lot of interest' in Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

As "legal tampering" began on Monday in the NFL, the Eagles opened up their wallets, inking edge rusher Bryce Huff and running back Saquon Barkley to huge deals. A big hole on the roster still remains on safety, however. Could a reunion with a former Eagle fix that weak point?

Veteran Eagles reporter Derrick Gunn stated late Monday night that the Eagles "still have a lot of interest" in Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

Gardner-Johnson, of course, played for the Eagles in 2022, tying the league lead with six interceptions. He was well liked in the locker room and brought great energy to the defense. Gardner-Johnson left for Detroit last offseason, but returning to Philly would certainly make sense for both parties.

The Eagles are in the process of rebuilding their D as new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio comes into power. Gardner-Johnson would go a long way to shifting this unit's energy.

