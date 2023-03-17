More Sports:

March 17, 2023

Eagles free agency live stream, open thread: Birds still have work to do

By Evan Macy
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman.

The Eagles, led by GM Howie Roseman, have been making headlines every day this week as they untangle the complicated web of expiring players, possible free agent signings and contract extensions they'll need to figure out before they can field a team to defend their NFC Championship.

The team seems to have made cornerback a priority — with Darius Slay, James Bradberry and now Greedy Williams set at that position. They have also made some low, risk high reward moves, inking running back Rashaad Penny and quarterback Marcus Mariota to team-friendly deals.

A bevy of big name players have found new homes already, like Javon Hargrave and Miles Sanders. The team is likely in like for four compensatory picks in 2024.

The squad has some positions to address, like safety, but homegrown favorites Jason Kelce, Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham will all be back in 2023.

What will the team do next? Will they make some kind of splashy signing? Will they maintain C.J. Gardner-Johnson? Could they make a trade?

The news will keep streaming in, and you can follow it all in real time right here with our NFL free agency live stream and open thread:

