Joel Embiid undergoes successful left knee surgery, Sixers announce

Joel Embiid underwent surgery on his left knee on Wednesday, the Sixers said in a statement on Friday evening. Their entire update reads as follows:

" Joel Embiid underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on Wednesday. The procedure was performed at NYU Langone Sports Medicine Center by Dr. Jonathan L. Glashow. Embiid will be re-evaluated in approximately six weeks."

Embiid, 31, has four years and $248 million remaining under contract with the Sixers after inking a three-year extension prior to the start of a season in which he only appeared in 19 games. The team hopes this procedure will help stabilize the symptoms in his left knee to allow for improved availability and performance.

