April 12, 2025

Phillies prospects: Andrew Painter starts for Single-A Clearwater, strikes out three

The top Phillies prospect hit 100 mph three times in 1.1 innings of work for his first appearance since 2022.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Andrew-Painter-Phillies-2025-Portait-MLB.jpg Nathan Ray Seebeck/Imagn Images

Andrew Painter is back on his path to the Phillies.

Andrew Painter struck out three batters and had his fastball reach 100 miles per hour three times in his start for Single-A Clearwater on Friday. 

It was the top Phillies prospect's 2025 debut and his first minor-league appearance since 2022 after undergoing a lengthy rehab from Tommy John surgery for the past two years. 

The 22-year-old righthander struck out consecutive batters after giving up a lead-off single in the first inning, and was pulled in the second after allowing a single and a walk, with one more punch out in between. 

The spot led to two earned runs being credited to Painter and, eventually, the losing decision in what stood as a 15-10 Threshers defeat to Daytona.

Painter threw 37 pitches in total (21 strikes), and finished with the following line: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K.

As the 13th overall draft pick from 2021, the Phillies – and their fans – have been waiting for Painter to make the climb into the MLB rotation for a long time, and Friday down in Florida marked a first and crucial step toward doing so after his 2023 surgery and rehab marked a substantial setback. 

The Phillies, on numerous occasions now, have said that they expect Painter to get a major league call-up at some point later in the summer.

