More Sports:

October 16, 2022

NFL Sunday open thread, Week 6

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
101622DanielJones Mitch Stringer/USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Jones and the Giants will host the Ravens on Sunday.

For Philadelphia Eagles fans, the main course during Week 6 of the 2022 season will be on Sunday night, when the Birds will host the Dallas Cowboys in a huge NFC East matchup in front of a national audience. Today, the rest of the NFL's slate of games is merely the appetizer. 

In case you missed our Week 6 non-Eagles rooting guide, you can find that here. You can also check out our Week 6 picks here. The slate of games:

Early games

  1. Ravens at Giants
  2. Bengals at Saints
  3. 49ers at Falcons
  4. Jets at Packers
  5. Buccaneers at Steelers
  6. Vikings at Dolphins
  7. Patri*ts at Browns
  8. Jaguars at Colts

Later games

  1. Panthers at Rams
  2. Cardinals at Seahawks
  3. Bills at Chiefs

Feel free to discuss the full slate of games in the comments section below. 

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia NFL open thread

Videos

Featured

Limited - The Navy Yard Group X

Celebrate Fall at the Family-Friendly Navy Yard Fall Festival on Oct. 19
Limited - Camden County Made in Jersey Festival Main Image

Made in Jersey Festival to showcase the best of the Garden State

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Second suspect arrested in Roxborough High School shooting that killed football player, injured 4 others
Roxborough shooting arrest

Sponsored

Steve Martorano's new Philly restaurant is hiring at Rivers Casino
Limited - Rivers Casino Philadelphia - Steve Martorano

Health News

Penn Medicine, Virtua Health's new proton therapy cancer treatment center will become first in South Jersey
Penn Virtua Proton Therapy

Eagles

Eagles-Cowboys: Predictions, betting odds and more for Week 6
Eagles-Cowboys-Elliott_010622_usat

Sponsored

Inaugural Made in Jersey Festival to showcase the best of the Garden State
Limited - Camden County Made in Jersey Festival Main Image

Family-Friendly

Celebrate fall at Philadelphia Premium Outlet's new family-friendly festival
Philadelphia Premium Outlets fall festival

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved