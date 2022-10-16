NFL Sunday open thread, Week 6

For Philadelphia Eagles fans, the main course during Week 6 of the 2022 season will be on Sunday night, when the Birds will host the Dallas Cowboys in a huge NFC East matchup in front of a national audience. Today, the rest of the NFL's slate of games is merely the appetizer.

In case you missed our Week 6 non-Eagles rooting guide, you can find that here. You can also check out our Week 6 picks here. The slate of games:

Early games

Ravens at Giants Bengals at Saints 49ers at Falcons Jets at Packers Buccaneers at Steelers Vikings at Dolphins Patri*ts at Browns Jaguars at Colts

Later games

Panthers at Rams Cardinals at Seahawks Bills at Chiefs

Feel free to discuss the full slate of games in the comments section below.