Week 6 non-Eagles rooting guide

October 16, 2022
In past seasons, Philadelphia Eagles fans generally rooted for their own team, and kept an eye on the rest of the NFC East. Now that they might be Super Bowl contenders — especially in a bad NFC — it's probably worth paying attention to rest of the conference as well. There are also peripheral rooting interests for Birds fans this season, as they own an extra first-round draft pick in 2023.
And so, each week we'll lay out a rooting guide for non-Eagles games on the NFL schedule, and yes, I'm aware that most of the below is obvious. Ideal winners bolded.
• Ravens at Giants (1:00 p.m.): Last week, we said that it would be a good thing if the Giants beat the Packers, on the premise that the Giants will eventually start losing games because they don't have a good roster, and the Packers are a bigger threat to the Eagles' chances of landing the highest playoff seed possible. Now that the Giants are 4-1, it's time to start rooting for them to lose games.
• Bengals at Saints (1:00 p.m.): If the season ended a week ago, the Saints would have finished 1-3, and their first-round pick, owned by the Eagles, would have been fourth overall. The Eagles would have also had the 1 seed. Unfortunately for the Eagles, however, the season didn't end last week. The Saints won Week 5, dropping them to ninth overall.
The Bengals are 1.5-point favorites in this matchup.
A look at fivethirtyeight.com's updated 2022 predictions, sorted by teams' percentage chance of earning a first-round bye:
As you can see, the Eagles are the overwhelming favorites to earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC at the moment, at 49 (!) percent. The Cowboys are behind them at 18 percent, followed by the Buccaneers and Vikings, each at 9 percent, the 49ers at 7 percent, and the Packers at 4 percent.
So, you know, it's best if all of those teams lose:
None of these teams below look like Super Bowl contenders so far this year, but certainly the Rams are more threatening than the Panthers, and I guess (?) the Cardinals are more of a threat than the Seahawks.
Teams that the Eagles play later this year in italics:
Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader