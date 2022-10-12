More Sports:

October 12, 2022

Eagles-Cowboys Week 6 injury report, with analysis

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
101222DakPrescott Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

The Philadelphia Eagles had some injury adversity to deal with in last Sunday's win over the Arizona Cardinals, but appear to be getting healthier. Their Week 6 opponent, the Dallas Cowboys, have a few injuries to some of their most important players. 

Here's the Eagles-Cowboys injury report, with analysis.

051020EaglesLogo2020
Player Injury Wed (est.)ThursFriStatus 
CB Josh JobeShoulderDNP
OG Landon Dickerson Ankle Limited    
K Jake Elliott Right ankle Limited    
RB Kenneth Gainwell Rib Limited    
LB Patrick Johnson Concussion Limited    
C Jason Kelce Ankle Limited    
CB Avonte Maddox Ankle Limited    
OT Jordan Mailata Shoulder Limited    
OG Isaac Seumalo Ankle Limited    


Wednesday notes (walkthrough, estimated):

• That would be four Eagles offensive line starters who are dealing with injuries, and who were limited in practice. Mailata's status for Sunday is probably the most intriguing, given the Cowboys' bevy of talented edge rushers, including Micah Parsons.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• DE Derek Barnett (IR): Barnett tore his ACL Week 1 against the Lions, and his season is over. After a 2021 season in which he had 8 penalties vs. 2.5 sacks, Barnett lost his starting job, but remained a depth player poised to get his share of snaps in 2022.

• LT Andre Dillard (IR): Dillard broke a bone in his forearm that required surgery, and he missed the first four games of the season on injured reserve. The Eagles opened up the 21-day practice window for Dillard's return last Wednesday. (He'll have 21 days to practice, during which time the Eagles can activate him to the active roster at any time. If he is not activated within that 21-day window, he'll revert to season-ending IR.)

051020CowboysLogo2020

We should probably start with Dak Prescott, who injured his thumb Week 1, and had surgery to repair the damage. He's the starting quarterback, and kind of an important player. On Wednesday, Mike McCarthy said that the Cowboys are preparing as if backup Cooper Rush will start on Sunday night.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, Rush has not made any game-wrecking mistakes (0 INT, 0 lost fumbles), but the Cowboys have also not generated many big plays down the field, as they only have 12 completions of 20+ yards this season, which is tied for the fourth-lowest in the NFL. They also only have 44 passing first downs, or just 8.8 per game. That's fifth-worst, in the company of teams like the Bears, Panthers, and Texans.

Some national folks have attempted to drum up a quarterback controversy in Dallas, which is ridiculous, frankly. Prescott is a far more talented players, even if the Cowboys have managed to go 4-0 in Rush's four starts.

The rest of the Cowboys' injuries:

Player Injury Wed Thurs Fri Status 
QB Dak PrescottThumbDNP
LB Micah Parsons Groin  DNP    
RB Rico Dowdle Ankle  DNP    
DE DeMarcus Lawrence Chest  Limited    
TE Dalton Schultz Knee  Limited    
OG Jason Peters Chest   Limited    
DL Quinton Bohanna Neck/Shoulder  Full    
TE Jake Ferguson Knee  Full    
S Jayron Kearse Knee  Full    
CB Jourdan Lewis Groin  Full    
OG Connor McGovern Ankle  Full    
S Donovan Wilson Ankle  Full    


Wednesday notes: The most notable injury above, Prescott aside, is Micah Parson's groin, which kept him from participating on Wednesday.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

LT Tyron Smith: The Cowboys' offensive line took a huge blow when they lost Smith, the longtime starting LT, before the season even began. Pre-injury, the Cowboys' offensive line starting five looked like this: 

 LTLG RG RT 
 Tyron SmithTyler Smith Tyler Biadasz Zack Martin Terence Steele 


Post-injury, the Cowboys opted to kick first-round rookie Tyler Smith out to LT, with a combination of Connor McGovern, Matt Farniok, and old friend Jason Peters filling in at LG. Peters has been the best of the bunch, but his snaps are limited and he's already injured as well.

DE Tarell Basham: 39 tackles, 3.5 sacks in a rotational role last season. Basham injured his thigh Week 1 against the Buccaneers and landed on IR.

WR James Washington: After trading away Amari Cooper and losing Cedrick Wilson in free agency, the Cowboys signed Washington to help with the depth at receiver, but he broke his foot in training camp, and has not yet been able to play.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles injury report

Videos

Featured

Limited - Camden County Made in Jersey Festival Main Image

Made in Jersey Festival to showcase the best of the Garden State
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Oksana Maslova & Serling Baca

Join Philadelphia Ballet for an enchanting story of happily ever after!

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Ex-Burlington City High School track star, 25, fatally shot in Trenton, police say
Daveigh Brooks Trenton Homicide

Sponsored

Inaugural Made in Jersey Festival to showcase the best of the Garden State
Limited - Camden County Made in Jersey Festival Main Image

Health News

Judge temporarily halts closure of Delaware County Memorial Hospital
DCMH Crozer Health

Eagles

Eagles vs. Cowboys: Five matchups to watch
101222CooperRush

TV

'Jeopardy!' contestant from Jersey Shore rakes in over $220,000 during 7-game winning streak
Jeopardy winner Cris Pannullo Ocean City New Jersey

Parties

Cheer on the Phillies during playoff games this week at an Xfinity Live! watch party
Phillies playoffs watch party Xfinity Live

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved