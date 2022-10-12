Eagles-Cowboys Week 6 injury report, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles had some injury adversity to deal with in last Sunday's win over the Arizona Cardinals, but appear to be getting healthier. Their Week 6 opponent, the Dallas Cowboys, have a few injuries to some of their most important players.

Here's the Eagles-Cowboys injury report, with analysis.

Player Injury Wed (est.) Thurs Fri Status CB Josh Jobe Shoulder DNP

OG Landon Dickerson Ankle Limited K Jake Elliott Right ankle Limited RB Kenneth Gainwell Rib Limited LB Patrick Johnson Concussion Limited C Jason Kelce Ankle Limited CB Avonte Maddox Ankle Limited OT Jordan Mailata Shoulder Limited OG Isaac Seumalo Ankle Limited



Wednesday notes (walkthrough, estimated):

• That would be four Eagles offensive line starters who are dealing with injuries, and who were limited in practice. Mailata's status for Sunday is probably the most intriguing, given the Cowboys' bevy of talented edge rushers, including Micah Parsons.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• DE Derek Barnett (IR): Barnett tore his ACL Week 1 against the Lions, and his season is over. After a 2021 season in which he had 8 penalties vs. 2.5 sacks, Barnett lost his starting job, but remained a depth player poised to get his share of snaps in 2022.



• LT Andre Dillard (IR): Dillard broke a bone in his forearm that required surgery, and he missed the first four games of the season on injured reserve. The Eagles opened up the 21-day practice window for Dillard's return last Wednesday. (He'll have 21 days to practice, during which time the Eagles can activate him to the active roster at any time. If he is not activated within that 21-day window, he'll revert to season-ending IR.)







We should probably start with Dak Prescott, who injured his thumb Week 1, and had surgery to repair the damage. He's the starting quarterback, and kind of an important player. On Wednesday, Mike McCarthy said that the Cowboys are preparing as if backup Cooper Rush will start on Sunday night.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch , Rush has not made any game-wrecking mistakes (0 INT, 0 lost fumbles), but the Cowboys have also not generated many big plays down the field, as they only have 12 completions of 20+ yards this season, which is tied for the fourth-lowest in the NFL. They also only have 44 passing first downs, or just 8.8 per game. That's fifth-worst, in the company of teams like the Bears, Panthers, and Texans.

Some national folks have attempted to drum up a quarterback controversy in Dallas, which is ridiculous, frankly. Prescott is a far more talented players, even if the Cowboys have managed to go 4-0 in Rush's four starts.

The rest of the Cowboys' injuries:

Player Injury Wed Thurs Fri Status QB Dak Prescott Thumb DNP

LB Micah Parsons Groin DNP RB Rico Dowdle Ankle DNP DE DeMarcus Lawrence Chest Limited TE Dalton Schultz Knee Limited OG Jason Peters Chest Limited DL Quinton Bohanna Neck/Shoulder Full TE Jake Ferguson Knee Full S Jayron Kearse Knee Full CB Jourdan Lewis Groin Full OG Connor McGovern Ankle Full S Donovan Wilson Ankle Full



Wednesday notes: The most notable injury above, Prescott aside, is Micah Parson's groin, which kept him from participating on Wednesday.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• LT Tyron Smith: The Cowboys' offensive line took a huge blow when they lost Smith, the longtime starting LT, before the season even began. Pre-injury, the Cowboys' offensive line starting five looked like this:

LT LG C RG RT Tyron Smith Tyler Smith Tyler Biadasz Zack Martin Terence Steele



Post-injury, the Cowboys opted to kick first-round rookie Tyler Smith out to LT, with a combination of Connor McGovern, Matt Farniok, and old friend Jason Peters filling in at LG. Peters has been the best of the bunch, but his snaps are limited and he's already injured as well.



• DE Tarell Basham: 39 tackles, 3.5 sacks in a rotational role last season. Basham injured his thigh Week 1 against the Buccaneers and landed on IR.



• WR James Washington: After trading away Amari Cooper and losing Cedrick Wilson in free agency, the Cowboys signed Washington to help with the depth at receiver, but he broke his foot in training camp, and has not yet been able to play.



