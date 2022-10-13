Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence trash talks the Eagles, Jalen Hurts

Dallas Week is here and it's bringing out the 🔥 in everyone. Jason Peters chimed in about Eagles fans as someone who's now on the Cowboys. Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is getting in on the action too:

Well then.

Lawrence wasn't done talking:

If you ever hear someone say, "We 'Dem Boys," in public, run away as fast as humanly possible. They will not be able to catch you in their 14-inch inseam jorts. A Cowboys crowd is a horror show mix of the Gathering of the Juggalos attendees who are hopped up on Monster Energy.

Jalen Hurts will have his chance to silence this Cowboys defense on Sunday Night Football at Lincoln Financial Field this weekend at Lincoln Financial Field.

