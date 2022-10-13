Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence trash talks the Eagles, Jalen Hurts

October 13, 2022
Dallas Week is here and it's bringing out the 🔥 in everyone. Jason Peters chimed in about Eagles fans as someone who's now on the Cowboys. Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is getting in on the action too:
DeMarcus Lawrence when asked if Philly QB Jalen Hurts is playing better.— David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) October 13, 2022
“Has he played us?” Lawrence asked. “All right.
“All you need to write is be hasn’t played the Cowboys yet, so we don’t know how good he is.”
Well then.
Lawrence wasn't done talking:
Lawrence added that the Eagles offense would be a good challenge, arguably the best they’ve played this season.— David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) October 13, 2022
“But also, we Dem Boys,” Lawrence said “Remember that. Don’t worry about it.
“Y’all will see it in Sunday.”
If you ever hear someone say, "We 'Dem Boys," in public, run away as fast as humanly possible. They will not be able to catch you in their 14-inch inseam jorts. A Cowboys crowd is a horror show mix of the Gathering of the Juggalos attendees who are hopped up on Monster Energy.
Jalen Hurts will have his chance to silence this Cowboys defense on Sunday Night Football at Lincoln Financial Field this weekend at Lincoln Financial Field.
