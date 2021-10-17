NFL Sunday open thread, Week 6

Week 6 of the NFL regular season is already over for the Philadelphia Eagles, after they lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. Barring any surprises, that will be the last Eagles game played in primetime the rest of the season. 🥂🎉



In case you missed our Week 6 non-Eagles rooting guide, you can find that here. You can also check out all the Week 6 odds, as well as our game picks here. The slate of games:

Early games

Dolphins at Jaguars (London, 9:30 a.m.) Rams at Giants Chiefs at Football Team Texans at Colts Packers at Bears Bengals at Lions Vikings at Panthers Chargers at Ravens

Later games

Cardinals at Browns Raiders at Broncos Cowboys at Patri*ts

Primetime

Seahawks at Steelers (SNF) Bills at Titans (MNF)

Byes: Falcons, Jets, 49ers, and Saints.

Feel free to discuss the full slate of games in the comments section below and follow along in our live tracker.



