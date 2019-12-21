Live updates/open thread: Week 16 NFL Saturday games

With college football's regular season in the books, the NFL is now into the portion of the season where they start playing games on Saturday as well. And hey look, there are actually three pretty good games!

• At 1:00 p.m., the Texans will play in Tampa against the Bucs, in a game that has AFC playoff relevancy, and draft positioning relevancy for the Eagles, should they lose tomorrow against the Cowboys.

• At 4:30 p.m., the scumbag cheating Patri*ts will host the Bills in a game that won't mean much in terms of the AFC East champion, but means a whole lot in terms of the Patri*ts' likelihood of earning a first-round bye. Expect Bills headsets to fail.

• And in the nightcap, at 8:15 p.m., the Rams will try to keep their slim playoff hopes alive when they head to San Francisco to take on the 49ers, who are playing for playoff seeding, as well as the NFC West crown.

There are also some lesser bowl games today, if you're into that. If so, here are five prospects to watch in those games.

You can find my Week 16 picks here. Feel free to discuss the games below.