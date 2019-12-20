More Sports:

December 20, 2019

Eagles-Cowboys final injury report, with analysis

By Jimmy Kempski
Despite an injured right shoulder, Dak Prescott is expected to play on Sunday.

As always, the Philadelphia Eagles have more than their share of injuries. The Cowboys, meanwhile, are nicked up, but their most important players are expected to be a go for Sunday.

Here is the Eagles-Cowboys injury report, with analysis.

Out

• RT Lane Johnson (ankle): Johnson is "week-to-week" with a high ankle injury, after Carson Wentz fell on his left leg Monday night against the Giants. His absence is less than ideal against stud edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence.

Questionable

• WR Nelson Agholor (knee): The Eagles still will only have three healthy receivers — an under-performing second round rookie in J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, and two practice squad players in Greg Ward and Robert Davis, though at least Ward is producing.

• RB Jordan Howard (shoulder): It's looking more and more like Howard's season is already over.

• DE Derek Barnett (ankle): The Eagles could not get their pass rush going against a Washington team that is allowing an abnormal number of sacks. They could really use Barnett.

• CB Avonte Maddox (knee): Well this is a new one. I have no idea what the severity of Maddox's injury is, but he was at least a limited participant in practice on Friday.

Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

• WR DeSean Jackson (IR): The Eagles' offense has had a pathetic lack of speed ever since Jackson suffered an abdominal injury Week 2.

• WR Alshon Jeffery (IR)Jeffery's 2019 season was a disappointment, as he had 43 catches for 490 yards and 4 TD receptions in 10 games, or an average of 4.3 catches for 49 yards per game in the games he played. He was also accused of being the anonymous source who criticized Carson Wentz and the Eagles' front office to ESPN reporter Josina Anderson. He's done for the season with a Lisfranc injury. To be determined if he has already played his last game as an Eagle.

• DT Malik Jackson (IR): Originally, the loss of Jackson hurt most when the Eagles forced obvious passing downs, as the Eagles didn't have a clear replacement for him in those second-and third-and-long situations. They have since moved Brandon Graham inside on those downs, with Josh Sweat coming in at LDE.

LB Kamu Grugier-Hill: Grugier-Hill looked like he was primed for a breakout season, which was derailed in training camp with an MCL injury that caused him to miss the first three games of the season. After playing only 5 snaps last Sunday against Washington, Grugier-Hill reported back pain, and he was shut down for the season on IR, with conflicting messages from the team and Grugier-Hill's agent.

• DT Hassan Ridgeway (IR): Ridgeway was a decent rotational DT who could eat up snaps before he went on IR.

• RB Darren Sproles: Sproles is done for the season with a hip flexor injury. There was really no reason that all of his snaps shouldn't have been going to Miles Sanders in the first place.

• RB Corey Clement (IR): Clement worked his way back from a knee injury only to suffer a shoulder injury Week 2 against the Falcons. His shoulder wasn't getting better, so the Eagles shut him down for the season.

• OT Jordan Mailata (IR): Mailata has a back injury, but he's mainly on IR because the Eagles needed the roster spot.

• DE Joe Ostman (IR): Ostman was having a great camp, before he was lost for the season with a torn ACL.

Dak Prescott did not even receive an injury designation for this game, so he will start, and is good to go.

Out

LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck): Vander Esch started the first 9 games of the season, before injuring his neck. The Cowboys are well-stocked at linebacker, with Sean Lee filling in.

Questionable

Just the following three inconsequential players:

  1. WR Devin Smith
  2. CB C.J. Goodwin
  3. LB Joe Thomas

Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

• DL Tyrone Crawford (IR): Crawford was a starter who played both DE and DT in the Cowboys' scheme. He had a sack in each game against the Eagles in 2018. Crawford's season is over, as he had hip surgery.

• DE Randy Gregory (Suspended): The NFL suspended Randy Gregory indefinitely for violating the league's substance abuse policy. That is now his fourth NFL suspension!

LG Connor Williams (IR): Williams was the starting LG, and the weakest of their starting offensive linemen. He torn an ACL, and is done for the season. Xavier Su'a Filo has filoed in for him.

CB Anthony Brown (IR): Pesky corner who played in 9 games this season, starting 4.

• S Kavon Frazier (IR): A pectoral injury suffered in the Saints game ended his season. He appeared in all 16 games in 2018, and all 4 for which he was healthy in 2019. Good special teams player.

• OG Connor McGovern (IR): Rookie 3rd round pick, went on IR with a pectoral injury.

• DT Daniel Ross (IR): Backup DT.

Jimmy Kempski
