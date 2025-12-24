NFL Week 16 Power Rankings: Will any teams follow the Eagles' lead and clinch a division this week?

The Eagles are the first, and still only, NFL team to clinch their division with two weeks left to go in the regular season.

More divisions could be clinched in Week 17, but it's also possible that the rest come down to Week 18 as parity in the league has reached an all-time high.

Time to give the Jags and 49ers their due respect. Jacksonville's upset of Denver cemented the Jags' status as legit contenders, and the 49ers have been dominant and undefeated since Brock Purdy returned in Week 11. Hard to believe, but both teams can still get the No. 1 seed in their respective conferences.

Remember, our rankings are based on overall team performance. We will never buy into the theory that Team A must be ranked higher than Team B just because A beat B at some point in the season or because Team A has a better record than Team B. Any given Sunday...

Without further ado, our Week 1​5 power rankings:

1. Seattle Seahawks (12-3): After thrilling OT win vs. Rams, can they hold No. 1 with road games vs. Panthers, Niners?

Last week: 3

2. Los Angeles Rams (12-3): Just need to clean up miscues. Have easy sked with Falcons, Cards to finish. Can easily get No. 1 seed back.

Last week: 1

3. Denver Broncos (12-3): Had to lose at some point. More alarming than 11-game losing streak snapped is defense has allowed 60 points last 2 games.

Last week: 2

4. New England Patriots (12-3): QB Drake Maye slays Ravens to keep MVP campaign going.

Last week: 4

5. Chicago Bears (11-4): Huge showdown vs. 49ers ahead. Win would make 'Da Bears NFC North champs.

Last week: 6

6. Green Bay Packers (9-5-1): That's 2 straight losses (Denver, Chicago), and now QB Jordan Love in concussion protocol with Ravens up next.

Last week: 5

7: Jacksonville Jaguars (11-4): Huge upset of Broncos to stay atop AFC South, with Colts, Titans to finish. Texans still nipping at heels.

Last week: 9

8. Houston Texans (10-5): Big time clash ahead vs. #11 Chargers, who've won 4 straight. Gotta win to keep pace with Jags for AFC South title.

Last week: 7

9. Buffalo Bills (11-4): QB Josh Allen's hurt foot could be factor in major came vs. #12 Eagles.

Last week: 8

10. San Francisco 49ers (11-4): Average margin of victory during 5-game win streak: 16.4 PPG. Very impressive comeback season.

Last week: 10

11. Los Angeles Chargers (11-4): Mauled Cowboys for 4 straight win, winners in 7 of last 8. QB Justin Herbert is playing at another level.

Last week: 11

12. Philadelphia Eagles (10-5): Signs of life from running game over past 2 weeks. Will need it to topple Bills in Buffalo.

Last week: 12

13. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-6): Some idiot wrote this team was not making the playoffs three weeks ago when Steelers were 6-6. Sorry.

Last week: 14

14. Detroit Lions (8-7): While you were sleeping, HC Dan Campbell went for it on fourth down six times. Last year's 2 seed is closer to last place in NFC North than 7 seed.

Last week: 13

15. Baltimore Ravens (7-8): Why was RB Derrick Henry on the bench late in 4th vs. Patriots? Very weird year for Ravens, but not over yet.

Last week: 15

16. Indianapolis Colts (8-7): How many other 44-year-old QBs can throw for 277 and 2 TDs in an NFL game? Philip Rivers about the only fun thing watching for fading Colts.

Last week: 17

17. New Orleans Saints (5-10): That's 3 straight wins for "Who Dat" nation. QB Tyler Shough making case to be QB1 of the future.

Last week: 26

18. Carolina Panthers (8-7): Took control of NFC South with win over Bucs, but with Seahawks coming to town.

Last week: 20

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8): HC Todd Bowles feeling the pressure of losing 3 straight and 6 of 7, but can still leapfrog Panthers.

Last week: 16

20. Dallas Cowboys (6-8-1): Their consolation prize for another year of not winning Super Bowl is facing Commanders QB Josh Johnson this week

Last week: 18

21. Cincinnati Bengals (5-10): Ho-hum, just 4 TDs from QB Joe Burrow vs. Dolphins. Imagine what could be if he could stay healthy.

Last week: 24

22. Kansas City Chiefs (6-9): Along with loss to Titans, KC watches QB Gardner Minshew get hurt, and perhaps now onto QB Shane Beuchele? Chiefs remind me of 2005 Eagles – what's Mike McMahon up to these days?

Last week: 19

23. Minnesota Vikings (7-8): Annnndddd....J.J. McCarthy is hurt again. Comes with Vikes on 3-game win streak. Now back to the Max Brosmer experiment.

Last week: 24

24. Miami Dolphins (6-9): New QB Quinn Ewers didn't make much of a difference. Fins have been outscored 73-36 last two games.

Last week: 22

25. Washington Commanders (4-11): QB Josh Johnson starting December games for Washington? De ja vu all over again...

Last week: 25

26. Atlanta Falcons (6-9): Shame that RB Bijan Robinson can't be showcased in the postseason. He's amazing.

Last week: 28

27. Tennessee Titans (3-12): Nice upset of KC. Can they make it 2 straight with win over Saints?

Last week: 30

28. New York Jets (3-12): Dying a very slow, painful death to the finish line. But they've got lots and lots of draft picks.

Last week: 27

29. Arizona Cardinals (3-12): Haven't scored more than 20 points in a game since Week 12.

Last week: 23

30. New York Giants (2-13): Will 9-game losing streak end vs. Raiders? Inquiring minds wanna know. (Actually, they don't care.)

Last week: 29

31. Cleveland Browns (3-11): Shedeur Sanders. Shedeur Sanders. Shedeur Sanders. Now you can't blame us for not writing about him.

Last week: 31

32. Las Vegas Raiders (2-12): If you pay money to watch game vs. Giants in person, we have a help line for you to call.

Last week: 32

