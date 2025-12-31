NFL Week 17 Power Rankings: Top seeds still up for grabs entering final week

Entering Week 17, the Eagles were the only NFL team that had clinched a division. Entering Week 18, a lot's changed. The AFC North and NFC South remain without a champion, while the AFC South and NFC West can also see movement.

The Jaguars and 49ers continue to rise up, while the Rams and Packers are tumbling at the worst time.

Remember, our rankings are based on overall team performance. We will never buy into the theory that Team A must be ranked higher than Team B just because A beat B at some point in the season or because Team A has a better record than Team B.

Any given Sunday...Without further ado, our Week 1​5 power rankings:

1. Seattle Seahawks (13-3): One win from NFC's No. 1 seed – who saw that in August?

Last week: 1

2. Denver Broncos (13-3): Last time Broncos won 13+ games, they went to Super Bowl. Can get No. 1 seed with win vs. Chargers.

Last week: 3

3. New England Patriots (13-3): New England can only get top seed if Broncos lose but should beat Dolphins for its 14th win.

Last week: 4

4: Jacksonville Jaguars (12-4): Likeliest scenario is No. 3 seed, but will likely end season on 8-game win streak with win vs. Titans.

Last week: 7

5. San Francisco 49ers (12-4): Winners of 6 straight, would be the most improbable No. 1 seed in a while with win over Seattle.

Last week: 10

6. Los Angeles Rams (12-4): Wrong time to not be playing best ball, but will get some injured starters back for playoffs, clean slate.

Last week: 2

7. Houston Texans (11-5): Offense looked explosive early vs. Chargers before shutting down. Defense is Super Bowl-caliber.

Last week: 8

8. Chicago Bears (11-5): Need to stave off a ticked-off Lions squad to wrap up No. 2 seed. Won't be easy.

Last week: 5

9. Los Angeles Chargers (11-5): No team needs to rest its starters, including the o-line and Justin Herbert, more than the Bolts.

Last week: 11

10. Philadelphia Eagles (11-5): Offense is still head-scratchingly bad at times. Will it be their playoff undoing?

Last week: 12

11. Green Bay Packers (9-6-1): Need to regroup after 3 straight losses if Packers want to make real playoff run.

Last week: 6

12. Buffalo Bills (11-5): QB Josh Allen needs more playmakers around him but Bills can hang with anyone, can also lose to anyone.

Last week: 9

13. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7): Could've clinched AFC North, playoff spot but lost to lowly Browns – now, loss to Ravens would boot them out.

Last week: 13

14. Baltimore Ravens (8-8): How many lives can this team get?

Last week: 15

15. Detroit Lions (8-8): Roof caved in for them in 13-point loss to Vikings. Still think they'll give max effort vs. Bears.

Last week: 14

16. Indianapolis Colts (8-8): Was No. 1 overall team at 8-2. Will probably finish with 7 straight losses.

Last week: 16

17. New Orleans Saints (6-10): Can end season on 5-game win streak with win vs. Falcons. Arrow pointing up for HC Kellen Moore-QB Tyler Shough pairing.

Last week: 17

18. Minnesota Vikings (8-8): Quietly have won 4 straight. Can they keep DC Brian Flores this offseason?

Last week: 23

19. Carolina Panthers (8-8): Someone has to win NFC South. It'll be Cats if they can beat Bucs for 2nd time in 3 weeks.

Last week: 18

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9): Need win vs. Panthers and Saints win vs. Falcons to get in. Not impossible. But would be worst playoff team for sure.

Last week: 19

21. Dallas Cowboys (7-8-1): Can actually finish with a non-losing record by beating Giants. Yippee!

Last week: 20

22. Cincinnati Bengals (6-10): 5 games over .500 with QB Joe Burrow last 3 years; 6 under without him.

Last week: 21

23. Atlanta Falcons (7-9): Took too long to figure out that RB Bijan Robinson should get the ball more.

Last week: 26

24. Miami Dolphins (7-9): Hey, Dolphins. Show some pride and actually show up vs. Patriots.

Last week: 24

25. Kansas City Chiefs (6-10): Lots of unrecognizable names in starting spots these days.

Last week: 22

26. Washington Commanders (4-12): Just a disaster of a season for them.

Last week: 25

27. Tennessee Titans (3-13): 10 TDs, 1 INT in past 6 games for QB Cam Ward. Encouraging sign for 2026?

Last week: 27

28. Cleveland Browns (4-11): Can they sustain momentum from Steelers upset vs. Bengals?

Last week: 31

29. New York Jets (3-13): Might catch a break if Bills rest starters.

Last week: 28

30. Arizona Cardinals (3-13): Will they really give HC Jonathan Gannon another shot?

Last week: 29

31. New York Giants (3-13): Stopped 9-game losing streak by thrashing Raiders. Yay?

Last week: 30

32. Las Vegas Raiders (2-13): Need way more than just the No. 1 overall pick to become legit again.

Last week: 32

