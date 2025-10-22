NFL Week 7 Power Rankings: Colts new No. 1 – but NFC rules roost

October 22, 2025
We have a new No. 1 in the NFL. The Colts (6-1) have risen to the top of the league's leaderboard, with their first 6-1 start since guys named Manning, Wayne, Freeney and Mathis wore the horseshoe on their helmets.
But despite the Indianapolis resurgence, the NFC rounds out the top five, with the Lions, Buccaneers, Rams, and Packers hot on the Colts' tail.
Remember, our rankings are based on overall team performance. We will never buy into the theory that Team A must be ranked higher than Team B just because A beat B at some point in the season or because Team A has a better record than Team B. Any given Sunday...
Without further ado, our Week 6 power rankings:
1. Indianapolis Colts (6-1): RB Jonathan Taylor would be midseason MVP, HC Shane Steichen midseason Coach of the Year. Colts +94 point different is NFL's best, by a mile.
Last week: 2
2. Detroit Lions (5-2): Statement 24-9 win vs. previous No.1 Buccaneers. Lions are dangerous at home again.
Last week: 3
3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-2): Losing WR Mike Evans (collarbone) really hurts but Bucs still very dangerous when healthy. Trap game this week vs. lowly Saints with bye up next.
Last week: 1
4. Green Bay Packers (4-1-1): Got first road win vs. fading Cardinals thanks to three sacks from EDGE Micah Parsons but still leave meat on bone away from Lambeau.
Last week: 4
6. Seattle Seahawks (5-2): DK who? WR Jaxson Smith-Njigba leads NFL in receiving yards – by almost 200 yards! Hawks as good as any NFL team.
Last week: 6
7. Denver Broncos (5-2): One of the wildest endings you'll ever see in win over Giants. AFC West leaders have that late-game magic.
Last week: 7
8. Philadelphia Eagles (5-2): Pass offense came alive vs. Vikings, need revenge win vs. Giants headed into bye to be right again.
Last week: 8
9. Buffalo Bills (4-2): Come out of bye on two-game losing streak, face suddenly resurgent Panthers. Actually a good game?
Last week: 9
10. Kansas City Chiefs (4-3): With WR Rashee Rice back, Chiefs ready to make move vs decimated Commanders, and then Bills before bye.
Last week: 12
11: San Francisco 49ers (5-2): Gotta credit DC Robert Saleh. Without LB Fred Warner, EDGE Nick Bosa, Niners D shut down Falcons with punchless Texans on deck. San Fran hanging tough in NFC West.
Last week: 13
12. New England Patriots (5-2) HC Mike Vrabel pummeled former team Titans for 4th straight win, with Browns, Falcons on deck. Could be 7-2 before meeting vs. Bucs.
Last week: 15
13. Los Angeles Chargers (5-2): Injuries have really hurt them, QB Justin Herbert a one-man show. Could lose to Vikings next.
Last week: 11
14: Jacksonville Jaguars (4-3): Scoring 19 points total in consecutive losses to Seahawks, Rams exposed Jags after 4-1 start. This team isn't that good.
Last week: 10
15. Chicago Bears (4-2): Made it four in a row with win over Saints. Can they keep it going vs Ravens?
Last week: 17
16. Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2): Now we know why HC Mike Tomlin cried about Bengals getting QB Joe Flacco, who carved up his defense. Now has Packers to worry about.
Last week: 14
17. Carolina Panthers (4-3): We'll find out if this surging team that's won three straight is for real this week vs. Bills.
Last week: 21
18. Minnesota Vikings (3-3): Hung tough vs. Eagles despite erratic QB Carson Wentz, quick turnaround vs. Chargers on road.
Last week: 19
19: Houston Texans (2-4): Offense looks like expansion team, wasting tremendous defense. Can't hang with playoff-caliber teams.
Last week: 16
20. Dallas Cowboys (3-3-1): Have scored 35-40 points four times in seven games. If defense can play 25% better, Cowboys can be dangerous. Big game up next vs. Broncos.
Last week: 22
21. Washington Commanders (3-4): Jimmy Kempski tried to warn us about believing in this aging team. Too many injuries.
Last week: 18
22. Atlanta Falcons (3-3): Win 6 win over Bills was mirage. 10-point loss to Niners showed this team's true colors.
Last week: 20
23. Baltimore Ravens (1-5): Possibly must-win game vs. Bears this week, but will QB Lamar Jackson be able to play?
Last week: 23
24. Cincinnati Bengals (3-4): QB Joe Flacco looked like Joe Montana in Bengals debut. Can he be consistent enough to beat winless Jets?
Last week: 25
25. Arizona Cardinals (2-5): Like Texans, very good defense wasted by an average offense. Can HC Jon Gannon survive more of this?
Last week: 24
26. New York Giants (2-5): No question QB Jaxson Dart, RB Cam Skattebo bring confidence to this team, but DC Shane Bowen isn't doing great job. Another win vs. Eagles would make this team very interesting.
Last week: 26
27. Cleveland Browns (2-5): Gained just 206 yards vs. Dolphins – and won by 25. Make it make sense.
Last week: 28
28. New Orleans Saints (1-6): Need help at more positions than just QB.
Last week: 30
29. Las Vegas Raiders (2-5): Roster is even worse than anticipated. Are we sure OC Chip Kelly is an NFL-caliber coach?
Last week: 27
30. Tennessee Titans (1-6): Got stomped on in interim HC Mike McCoy's debut, with No. 1 Colts up next. Titans could be picking No. 1 again.
Last week: 29
31. Miami Dolphins (1-6): Could we be seeing the beginning of the end for QB Tua Tagovailoa? Fire sale coming soon to South Florida.
Last week: 31
32. New York Jets (0-6): At least defense has improved. Allowed 26 total points last 2 games. Could first win come vs. Bengals?
Last week: 32
