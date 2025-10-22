NFL Week 7 Power Rankings: Colts new No. 1 – but NFC rules roost

We have a new No. 1 in the NFL. The Colts (6-1) have risen to the top of the league's leaderboard, with their first 6-1 start since guys named Manning, Wayne, Freeney and Mathis wore the horseshoe on their helmets.

But despite the Indianapolis resurgence, the NFC rounds out the top five, with the Lions, Buccaneers, Rams, and Packers hot on the Colts' tail.

Remember, our rankings are based on overall team performance. We will never buy into the theory that Team A must be ranked higher than Team B just because A beat B at some point in the season or because Team A has a better record than Team B. Any given Sunday...

Without further ado, our Week 6 power rankings:

1. Indianapolis Colts (6-1): RB Jonathan Taylor would be midseason MVP, HC Shane Steichen midseason Coach of the Year. Colts +94 point different is NFL's best, by a mile.

Last week: 2