Former Eagles QB Nick Foles lands coffee endorsement deal with Bulletproof

Former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles is expanding his business profile with another endorsement deal, this time with Bulletproof 360, the company best known for the popular coffee brand sold at stores across the United States.

The former Super Bowl MVP, now with the Jacksonville Jaguars, became an ambassador for Lululemon Men earlier this year. His deal with Bulletproof, a lifestyle brand, further sharpens the Zen-like reputation he earned in leading the Eagles to a championship in 2017.

"Everything I do off-the-field helps with my preparation on-the-field. I notice a tangible and positive difference in how I perform when I use Bulletproof products,” says Nick Foles. “I’ve been making hundreds of cups of Bulletproof Coffee for teammates and coaches for years now, and have turned them into loyal fans of the brand, because they too felt a difference in their physical and mental wellbeing. I am also excited to get the opportunity to work Dave Asprey, who is a visionary, to help further the brand’s mission of making the state of high performance a daily reality for everyone.”

Foles isn't lying. He actually made coffee for his teammates in Philadelphia, particularly fellow quarterbacks Carson Wentz and Nate Sudfeld. Wentz even said that in addition to the personality balance Foles added to the quarterback room, he'll miss Foles for the coffee he used to make.

Bulletproof said Foles is being brought in to educate new audiences on the connection between health and mental clarity, energy and happiness.

“Nick embodies what it means to be Bulletproof. He’s constantly working to improve himself and understand the connection between nutrition and performance – both on and off the field,” said Dave Asprey, founder and CEO of Bulletproof. “It’s an honor to have Nick credit Bulletproof for helping him be a more focused athlete, better entrepreneur and exceptional husband and father. His passion for Bulletproof allows us to advance the conversation and educate on what one can accomplish when his or her body and mind work together in unison.”

Foles' ascent to folk hero status has been nothing short of amazing over the last 18 months. The pressure of taking over a starting role in Jacksonville will be immense, but the fact that he's even in this position after nearly walking away from football will always be considered one of the great stories of humanity in sports.