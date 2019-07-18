More News:

July 18, 2019

Former Eagles QB Nick Foles lands coffee endorsement deal with Bulletproof

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Athletes
Nick Foles Jags TC Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles signed an endorsement deal with lifestyle brand Bulletproof 360, whose popular coffee brand has grown in market share in recent years and expanded to numerous retail stores.

Former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles is expanding his business profile with another endorsement deal, this time with Bulletproof 360, the company best known for the popular coffee brand sold at stores across the United States.

The former Super Bowl MVP, now with the Jacksonville Jaguars, became an ambassador for Lululemon Men earlier this year. His deal with Bulletproof, a lifestyle brand, further sharpens the Zen-like reputation he earned in leading the Eagles to a championship in 2017.

"Everything I do off-the-field helps with my preparation on-the-field. I notice a tangible and positive difference in how I perform when I use Bulletproof products,” says Nick Foles. “I’ve been making hundreds of cups of Bulletproof Coffee for teammates and coaches for years now, and have turned them into loyal fans of the brand, because they too felt a difference in their physical and mental wellbeing. I am also excited to get the opportunity to work Dave Asprey, who is a visionary, to help further the brand’s mission of making the state of high performance a daily reality for everyone.”

Foles isn't lying. He actually made coffee for his teammates in Philadelphia, particularly fellow quarterbacks Carson Wentz and Nate Sudfeld. Wentz even said that in addition to the personality balance Foles added to the quarterback room, he'll miss Foles for the coffee he used to make.

Bulletproof said Foles is being brought in to educate new audiences on the connection between health and mental clarity, energy and happiness.

“Nick embodies what it means to be Bulletproof. He’s constantly working to improve himself and understand the connection between nutrition and performance – both on and off the field,” said Dave Asprey, founder and CEO of Bulletproof. “It’s an honor to have Nick credit Bulletproof for helping him be a more focused athlete, better entrepreneur and exceptional husband and father. His passion for Bulletproof allows us to advance the conversation and educate on what one can accomplish when his or her body and mind work together in unison.”

Foles' ascent to folk hero status has been nothing short of amazing over the last 18 months. The pressure of taking over a starting role in Jacksonville will be immense, but the fact that he's even in this position after nearly walking away from football will always be considered one of the great stories of humanity in sports.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Athletes United States Philadelphia Eagles Endorsements Philadelphia Nick Foles Jaguars Eagles

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Phillies' struggles put owner John Middleton in a tough spot moving forward
John-Middleton-Phillies_071819_usat

Health Stories

What it's like to survive a flesh-eating bacterial infection
flesh eating bacteria survivors

Eagles

Eagles training camp preview: Cornerback
071619SidneyJones

Business

Former Eagles QB Nick Foles lands coffee endorsement deal with Bulletproof
Nick Foles Jags TC

Center City

What's beneath our feet in Philadelphia?
Carroll - Subterranean Philly Tour

Food & Drink

Burger Brawl moving to Navy Yard for 2019
Burger

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved