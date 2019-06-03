More Sports:

June 03, 2019

Nick Foles returns to Jaguars practice, says wife is 'way stronger than I'll ever be'

Former Eagles QB credits wife for convincing him to stick with football

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles has returned to practice for the Jacksonville Jaguars as he and his wife cope with last week's devastating news of a miscarriage.

Foles was absent from practice early last week for personal reasons, which he and his wife, Tori, later revealed was the loss of their second child. Tori was about 15 weeks pregnant with a boy when an infection in the blood linked to pneumonia resulted in fatal complications.

On Friday, Foles got back on the field with his teammates and spoke publicly for the first time since announcing the tragic news, according to the Florida Times Union.

“Right now, she’s continuing to do what she can," Foles said. "She probably moves around too much right now, and I know she’s going through so many emotions, but that’s something we get to go through in our relationship and our marriage, and it allows us to grow closer and closer together.”

Foles reportedly added that Tori is "way stronger than I'll ever be."

During his remarks, Foles credited Tori for her instrumental role in convincing him to stick with football after a disappointing stint with the Rams. He eventually returned to the Eagles as a backup and stepped in to lead the team to its first Super Bowl title in 2018, earning MVP honors for his outstanding performance.

"She never stopped believing in me," Foles said. "She knew I was facing so much fear, so much struggle deep inside my heart. That was why I wore No. 4 that season (2016, with the Kansas City Chiefs) was because she was No. 4 (as volleyball player at Arizona). I wanted to wear her number and honor her."

Foles signed a four-year $88 million contact with the Jaguars this offseason and is expected to help the team contend for division title in the competitive AFC South.

