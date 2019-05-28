Nick Foles out indefinitely from Jaguars OTAs for personal reasons

May 28, 2019
Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles will be out of the Jacksonville Jaguars' offseason program indefinitely after the team excused him for personal reasons.
Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said Tuesday there is no timetable for Foles to return. Marrone offered "thoughts and prayers" to Foles and his family, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Mike Garafolo of NFL Media suggested Foles could return as soon as the end of the week.
There was no immediate indication about the reason for Foles' absence.
This offseason, Foles signed a four-year, $88 million contract in Jacksonville after leading the Eagles to their first Super Bowl victory and another playoff run in 2018-19.
The Jaguars are thin at quarterback behind Foles, whose snaps will go to Tanner Lee, Gardner Minshew and Alex McGough during his absence.