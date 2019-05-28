Nick Foles out indefinitely from Jaguars OTAs for personal reasons

Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles will be out of the Jacksonville Jaguars' offseason program indefinitely after the team excused him for personal reasons.

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said Tuesday there is no timetable for Foles to return. Marrone offered "thoughts and prayers" to Foles and his family, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media suggested Foles could return as soon as the end of the week.

There was no immediate indication about the reason for Foles' absence.