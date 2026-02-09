More News:

February 09, 2026

Montgomery County man arrested for alleged role in Nigerian scam

Samuel D. Marcus, 33, acted as a money mule for fraudsters while working for the Department of Defense, officials say.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Scams
Nigerian scam Brad Nading/Imagn Images

Samuel D. Marcus of Oreland allegedly helped Nigerian scammers launder stolen money while he was employed as a logistics specialist for the Department of Defense.

A Montgomery County man laundered millions of dollars for a ring of Nigerian scammers and pocketed some of the stolen funds himself, federal prosecutors say.

MORE: As World Cup nears, there's a push to let Philly bars stay open past 2 a.m.

Samuel D. Marcus, 33, was indicted in late January for his alleged role in numerous wire fraud schemes. According to court documents, he acted as a money mule for con artists in Nigeria who used aliases including "Rachel Jude" and "Ned McMurray." Marcus allegedly opened numerous bank accounts to accept wire transfers from victims, converted the funds into cryptocurrency and moved them into foreign accounts to "conceal the true ownership and control of the proceeds, and obscure the source of the funds." He kept small portions of the money as payment, the indictment claims.

The crimes occurred between July 2023 and December 2025, when Marcus was a logistics specialist for the Department of Defense. According to his LinkedIn page, he had worked for a support agency within the department since his graduation from Temple University in 2019.

The indictment alleges that Marcus continued to aid the scammers even after the FBI informed him that the money he was handling was "stolen from other people." The network obtained the funds through a variety of schemes, court documents say, including romance fraud, tax fraud, cyber fraud, financing fraud and business email compromise operations.

Prosecutors claim Marcus received and deposited wire transfers of up to $200,000 at at time. Victims allegedly lost "millions" in the process.

Marcus faces a maximum sentences of 100 years in prison and a $2 million fine. The Oreland man pleaded not guilty Monday.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Courts Scams Montgomery County Arrests Indictment Fraud

Videos

Featured

Limited - PIDC - Dry Docks

The Navy Yard turns 25: A legacy of transformation and innovation
Purchased - Young patient in a consult with his doctor.

Fast, focused STEMI care: Cath Lab advances at Roxborough Memorial Hospital

Just In

Must Read

Business

For World Cup, Philly bars may get to stay open after 2 a.m.

world cup bars

Guides

Your guide to the 2026 Philadelphia Flower Show

2026 Philadelphia Flower Show

Health News

NIH grant disruptions slow down breast cancer research

Breast Cancer Research

Philadelphia 250

Philly firsts: In 1688, a group drafted a public petition against slavery

first slavery petition

Nightlife

Riot Nerd to mark 10 years of niche fandom and queer-forward nightlife

RiotNerd10Years

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: How Dominick Barlow earned an unusual standard contract, Jared McCain talks trade and more

Barlow 2.8.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved