Nikki Glaser is bringing her no-holds-barred comedy to Atlantic City

Nikki Glaser is bringing her "Stunning Tour" to Atlantic City this summer, with a stop at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on Saturday, Aug. 1, at 8 p.m.

Known for her brutally honest, no-holds-barred style, Glaser has spent nearly two decades touring to sold-out crowds and building a reputation for comedy that pulls no punches.

The Atlantic City show comes during a standout moment in her career. Glaser recently taped a new hour-long comedy special in her hometown of St. Louis, set to premiere on Hulu in 2026, made her "Saturday Night Live" hosting debut in November, and is fresh off hosting the Golden Globe Awards.

Tickets are available through the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City website and Ticketmaster.

Saturday, Aug. 1 at 8 p.m.

Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

1000 Boardwalk

Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Tickets start at $79

