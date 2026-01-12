More Events:

Nikki Glaser is bringing her no-holds-barred comedy to Atlantic City

Her 'Stunning Tour' stops at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena on Aug. 1.

Nikki Glaser is coming to Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City this August.

Nikki Glaser is bringing her "Stunning Tour" to Atlantic City this summer, with a stop at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on Saturday, Aug. 1, at 8 p.m.

Known for her brutally honest, no-holds-barred style, Glaser has spent nearly two decades touring to sold-out crowds and building a reputation for comedy that pulls no punches.

The Atlantic City show comes during a standout moment in her career. Glaser recently taped a new hour-long comedy special in her hometown of St. Louis, set to premiere on Hulu in 2026, made her "Saturday Night Live" hosting debut in November, and is fresh off hosting the Golden Globe Awards.

Tickets are available through the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City website and Ticketmaster. 

Nikki Glaser's "The Stunning Tour"

Saturday, Aug. 1 at 8 p.m.
Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
1000 Boardwalk
Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Tickets start at $79

