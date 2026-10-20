Nikon to offer free Halloween photography workshops in Philly area

A Halloween photography workshop in a speakeasy beneath an Old City camera store is among the free sessions Nikon will bring to the Philadelphia region from Oct. 30 through Nov. 1.

The three-day stop on Nikon’s nationwide tour includes photography and filmmaking instruction at Unique Photo in Philadelphia and Maple Acres Farm Market in Plymouth Meeting. Nikon will supply cameras and lenses for attendees to try.

On Friday, Oct. 30, photographer Rick Southers will lead a guided Halloween-themed photoshoot in the speakeasy beneath Unique Photo, 28 S. 2nd St. The introductory workshop will cover camera modes, features and settings as participants take pictures.

Saturday’s program, Oct. 31, moves to Maple Acres Farm Market, 2656 Narcissa Road. Attendees will film autumn scenes while learning video production basics, including composition, camera movement and directing subjects. The session is designed for all skill levels.

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The tour returns to Unique Photo on Sunday, Nov. 1, for a workshop geared toward experienced photographers. Southers will explain how different focal lengths affect perspective, depth and the look of an image. At least 15 lenses will be available for hands-on trials.

All three days are free. Check the Philadelphia tour calendar for registration options and current session availability.

Dates: Friday, Oct. 30, through Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026

Admission: Free; advance registration required

Friday, Oct. 30: Halloween photography workshop

Times: 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Location: Unique Photo, 28 S. 2nd St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Registration: Friday workshops

Saturday, Oct. 31: Filmmaking workshops

Times: 9 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Location: Maple Acres Farm Market, 2656 Narcissa Road, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462

Registration: Saturday workshops

Sunday, Nov. 1: Photography lens workshops

Times: 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Location: Unique Photo, 28 S. 2nd St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Registration: Sunday workshops

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