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October 20, 2026

Nikon to offer free Halloween photography workshops in Philly area

The Oct. 30-Nov. 1 tour includes a speakeasy photoshoot, filmmaking lessons and opportunities to try cameras and lenses in Philadelphia and Montgomery County.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Halloween Photography
Camera being reviewed by photographer. Balazs Busznyak/Unsplash

Nikon's nationwide photography tour will stop in Philadelphia and Plymouth Meeting from Oct. 30 through Nov. 1, offering free photography and filmmaking workshops with equipment available for attendees to try.

A Halloween photography workshop in a speakeasy beneath an Old City camera store is among the free sessions Nikon will bring to the Philadelphia region from Oct. 30 through Nov. 1.

The three-day stop on Nikon’s nationwide tour includes photography and filmmaking instruction at Unique Photo in Philadelphia and Maple Acres Farm Market in Plymouth Meeting. Nikon will supply cameras and lenses for attendees to try.

On Friday, Oct. 30, photographer Rick Southers will lead a guided Halloween-themed photoshoot in the speakeasy beneath Unique Photo, 28 S. 2nd St. The introductory workshop will cover camera modes, features and settings as participants take pictures.

Saturday’s program, Oct. 31, moves to Maple Acres Farm Market, 2656 Narcissa Road. Attendees will film autumn scenes while learning video production basics, including composition, camera movement and directing subjects. The session is designed for all skill levels.

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The tour returns to Unique Photo on Sunday, Nov. 1, for a workshop geared toward experienced photographers. Southers will explain how different focal lengths affect perspective, depth and the look of an image. At least 15 lenses will be available for hands-on trials.

All three days are free. Check the Philadelphia tour calendar for registration options and current session availability.

Nikon Tour: Free Philadelphia-area photography workshops

Dates: Friday, Oct. 30, through Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026
Admission: Free; advance registration required

Friday, Oct. 30: Halloween photography workshop
Times: 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Location: Unique Photo, 28 S. 2nd St., Philadelphia, PA 19106
Registration: Friday workshops

Saturday, Oct. 31: Filmmaking workshops
Times: 9 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Location: Maple Acres Farm Market, 2656 Narcissa Road, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462
Registration: Saturday workshops

Sunday, Nov. 1: Photography lens workshops
Times: 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Location: Unique Photo, 28 S. 2nd St., Philadelphia, PA 19106
Registration: Sunday workshops

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

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