More News:

March 19, 2019

N.J. referee who ordered wrestler’s to be hair cut poised to file defamation lawsuit

Alan Maloney is barred from officiating wrestling meets since December, pending a pair of investigations

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Controversies Lawsuits
Buena High School Photo courtesy/Google Maps

A wrestler from Buena High School in Atlantic County was forced to cut off his dreadlocks by a referee or forfeit his match.

The New Jersey referee who came under fire for ordering a high school wrestler to cut his dreadlocks last December reportedly filed a legal claim earlier this month, and could sue for defamation of character.

Alan Maloney, the referee, has been barred from officiating meets pending investigations by both the New Jersey State Interscholastic Association and the New Jersey Division of Civil Rights, according to the Courier Post.

The tort his attorney has filed preserves Maloney’s right to sue a dozen possible defendants, including Buena Regional School District, the NJSIA, and Buena wrestling coach George Maxwell, among others, the Courier Post reported.

In the incident, 16-year-old wrestler Andrew Johnson of Buena Regional High School was told by Maloney he had to cut his hair or he would forfeit the match.

Video of the interaction went viral on Dec. 20:

NJ.com reported in December that Maloney has a “racist history”, and the national reaction to Maloney ordering Johnson to cut his hair was filled with accusations of racism.

According to wrestling regulations in New Jersey, an approved hair covering is to be presented at weigh in before a match begins. The video posted to social media shows Johnson getting his hair clipped off, then immediately stepping on to the mat.

At the time, TMZ Sports reported that Johnson was wearing a cover, but Maloney told him it was insufficient. It was unclear if Maloney previously approved the hair cover during the weigh in or what had been insufficient about the cover.

Johnson’s attorney, Dominic A. Speziali, said the idea of Maloney filing a claim as a victim was “outright absurd”, according to the Courier Post.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Controversies Lawsuits Atlantic County High School New Jersey High School Sports Wrestling

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Angelo Cataldi: Eagles front office, Howie Roseman are 'blowing it this time'
030919HowieRoseman

Business

Wawa will hire thousands of new employees during next three months
Wawa 12th and Market streets

Entertainment

Trocadero owner promises series of big-name performances before May closing
Historic Trocadero Photos

NCAA Tournament

Pick these 5 first-round NCAA tournament upsets on your bracket
Ja-Morant-Murray-State-031919_USAT

Fitness

Cherry Blossom 10K/5K participants receive free admission to Shofuso
Stock_Carroll - Cherry blossoms

Illness

Here's the scoop on misophonia — the disorder that makes people sensitive to certain sounds
misophonia sound sensitivity

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved