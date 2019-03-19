Wilmington mayor 'inadvertently retweeted' offensive post about Irish slavery

The official Twitter account of Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki shared an offensive tweet during St. Patrick's Day Weekend that echoed common White Nationalist ideals.



The situation began with a tweet from the mayor's account of a photo of Purzycki with Sen. Chris Coons and Gov. John Carney at Wilmington's St. Patrick's Day parade.

Another Twitter user then replied to the photo, adding the message "Shout out to all the Irish people who's (sic) families were enslaved, came to the US for a better life, worked in factories and then got called 'privileged' & blamed for slavery by beta male, soy drinking hypocrites & depressed feminists."

That tweet was retweeted by Purzycki's account.