Referee forces Atlantic County high school wrestler to cut off dreadlocks before match

At a high school wrestling match Thursday in New Jersey, a referee forced a student athlete to cut his dreadlocks off or forfeit a match.

A video of the wrestler, Andrew Johnson, of Buena High School in Atlantic County, getting his dreadlocks chopped off right beside the mat sparked national outrage on social media.

NJ.com reported the referee is longtime officiate Alan Maloney, who allegedly has a "racist history." On one occasion, the Courier-Post reported Maloney, who is white, allegedly used a racial slur at a social gathering with other officiates. Maloney told the Courier-Post he "does not remember using the word at all."





According to wrestling regulations in New Jersey, an approved hair covering is to be presented at weigh in before a match begins. The video posted to social media appears to show Johnson getting his hair sheered off, then immediately stepping on to the mat.

TMZ Sports reported that Johnson was wearing a cover, but Maloney told him it was insufficient. It's unclear if Maloney previously approved the hair cover during the weigh in or what was insufficient about the cover.

In a list from the National Federation of State High School Associations called "Wrestling Rules Interpretations," a question poses: "Does braided hair that is non-abrasive need to be contained in a legal hair cover?" The list rules that if it's "longer than allowed by rule, then it must be contained in a legal hair cover."

A request for comment from the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association was not immediately answered Friday afternoon. We'll update this story when we hear back.

In October, New Jersey was the first state in the Northeast to offer girls wrestling — an indicator that hair coverings would be written in to the rule books, especially this season.

This is an ongoing story. Check back for updates.

