N.J. Turnpike Authority testing a sticker alternative to E-ZPass transponders

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority is testing an alternative to the E-ZPass transponder, experimenting with a windshield sticker that's embedded with an RFID chip that toll stations can scan.

The turnpike authority is only trying them on its own fleet vehicles for now. But if the tests go well, the stickers could become available to all E-ZPass customers in the state.

Tom Feeney, an NJTA spokesperson, said there's "no plan yet" to switch over to the stickers, but he told NJ.com that it could be introduced by the end of the year.

Some states have begun to make that move. The Massachusetts transportation department stopped distributing plastic E-ZPass transponders Sunday, offering drivers a free sticker instead. Once the transition is complete, the state agency estimates it will save $7.4 million a year.

The stickers, if they are adopted, offer several advantages. Unlike the transponders, they do not require a battery. They are also cheaper to produce and replace. E-ZPass customers in Massachusetts had previously paid $20 to replace a transponder. Now, they can request a new sticker at no cost.

