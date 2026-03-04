More News:

March 04, 2026

N.J. Turnpike Authority testing a sticker alternative to E-ZPass transponders

The new option would not require a battery. Massachusetts has already made the switch and says it will save $7.4 million a year.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation EZPass
E-ZPass sticker Provided/Mid-Atlantic AAA

New Jersey drivers could get an alternative to the plastic E-ZPass transponder. The state's turnpike authority is testing a sticker on its fleet vehicles.

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority is testing an alternative to the E-ZPass transponder, experimenting with a windshield sticker that's embedded with an RFID chip that toll stations can scan. 

The turnpike authority is only trying them on its own fleet vehicles for now. But if the tests go well, the stickers could become available to all E-ZPass customers in the state.

MORE: As Navy Yard's first apartments open, planners see a new neighborhood coming to life

Tom Feeney, an NJTA spokesperson, said there's "no plan yet" to switch over to the stickers, but he told NJ.com that it could be introduced by the end of the year. 

Some states have begun to make that move. The Massachusetts transportation department stopped distributing plastic E-ZPass transponders Sunday, offering drivers a free sticker instead. Once the transition is complete, the state agency estimates it will save $7.4 million a year.

The stickers, if they are adopted, offer several advantages. Unlike the transponders, they do not require a battery. They are also cheaper to produce and replace. E-ZPass customers in Massachusetts had previously paid $20 to replace a transponder. Now, they can request a new sticker at no cost. 

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation EZPass New Jersey Tolls Highways New Jersey Turnpike

Videos

Featured

Purchased -Woman looking angrily at her phone

Decoding bad financial advice: How to steer clear of social media Scams
Limited - Glencairn Museum

An evening of musical legacy: Curtis Chamber Orchestra performs at Glencairn Museum

Just In

Must Read

Accidents

Blaze at West Philly rowhome sends nine firefighters to hospital

Wynnefield fire

Sponsored

Cooper expands prostate cancer care

Limited - MD Anderson at Cooper

Addiction

Abusing small amounts of Adderall causes adverse heart effects, study says

Adderall Abuse Effects

Nature

The latest gardening trends include eco-friendly practices

Cut flowers

Women's History Month

The Wardrobe to host free clothing events across the Philly region to address clothing insecurity

The Wardrobe Open Wardrobe Event

Eagles

Seven takeaways from Howie Roseman's and Nick Sirianni's NFL Combine press conferences

022526HowieRoseman

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved