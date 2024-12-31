Robbery at North Philly corner store turns into shootout, leaving both gunmen hospitalized

A man robbed three customers at a corner store in North Philly on Monday evening and one returned to the scene with a gun, igniting a shootout that left both gunmen hospitalized and in police custody, authorities said.

Police arrived at the 2000 block of Germantown Avenue at 10:14 p.m. responding to reports of a person with a weapon.

A 29-year-old man dressed in all black entered the store and pointed his gun at customers, telling them to give him their belongings. Three people were robbed, and the perpetrator lingered outside the store afterward, police said.

One of the customers who was robbed, a 30-year-old man, engaged in a gunfight with the robber minutes later on the 500 block of Diamond Street. Investigators found 14 gun casings at the scene.

The robber sustained multiple gunshot wounds in his body. Police found him on the 2100 block of Marshall Street and transported him to Temple University Hospital. He is listed in critical condition.

The person who was robbed was shot in both legs and was taken to Temple University Hospital by a private vehicle. Police said he is in stable condition.

Police have not released the names of the shooters, but they said no one else was injured. Both men are being held by police. Authorities are reviewing surveillance footage of the robbery and ensuing shootout as part of the investigation.