Little Nicky's Pizza to open second, cheesesteak-focused location in North Wildwood

Pizza options on the Wildwood boardwalk can be overwhelming — in a good way — but everyone tends to have their favorite spots: Mack's, Angelo's, Sam's Pizza Palace and Little Nicky's Pizza in North Wildwood are all among the top slices available during a summer stroll.

Little Nicky's has been at 17th and Boardwalk since 1978 and appeared to be facing the end of its run when it closed in 2017. New owners Elaina Galdo-Pagan and Hawk Pagan took the business over from the family of John and Rhonda Klug and reopened the renovated shop during the pandemic. The Klugs' other restaurant, Pompeo's, was taken over by Liz and Rich Merlino and also reopened around the same time.

In addition to its pizza, Little Nicky's is known for its signature pig wings, pizza pretzels and mozzarella sticks.

But the Pagan family now aims to open a cheesesteak-centric location off the boardwalk this spring, according to a post on the shop's Facebook page.

A little birdie told me that a really cool Settlement may be happening in the very very very NEAR future…. Will their be... Posted by Little Nicky's Wildwood on Tuesday, January 11, 2022

The upcoming location will be at 120 West Walnut Ave. at the former home of Slice Brick Oven Pizza, Wildwood365 reported.

Additional details about the restaurant haven't yet been revealed, but late night "hand-carved" cheesesteaks from Little Nicky's figure to be a welcome addition to North Wildwood in 2022.