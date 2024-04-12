North Wildwood's beach erosion prompts leaders to weigh ban on big umbrellas, tents

The shrinking beach in North Wildwood could mean people visiting the shore town this summer are prohibited from using large umbrellas and tents in an effort to conserve limited space.

For years, leaders in North Wildwood have battled some of the state's worst beach erosion by trucking in sand to replenish areas that get depleted by encroaching high tides. The city has been in a legal standoff with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection over its failure to provide state and federal funds for a more permanent bulkhead. Against the state's recommendations, the city has taken measures into its own hands with a series of stopgap projects to fortify its dune system.

The conflict reached a head last year when North Wildwood filed a civil lawsuit against the state, seeking $21 million to cover the cost of its emergency repairs over the years. In turn, NJDEP sued the city for defying an order not to try to fix the dunes after Hurricane Ian heavily damaged the beaches in October 2022.

As this year's shore season approaches, local leaders are considering enacting a ban on certain beach gear. Umbrellas with a shade of more than 8 feet in diameter would be prohibited, along with tents greater than three feet in height, width and length. Umbrellas and tents also would be banned from being placed in areas that might block the view and path of lifeguards.

North Wildwood's city council already passed the ordinance earlier this month. It will be up for final consideration on May 7 before becoming law. The law would only be in effect for the 2024 season and would take effect May 15.

Other shore towns have taken similar measures. In Ocean County, Brick Township just enacted a one-year ban on certain canopies and tents because of ongoing beach erosion and a delayed federal replenishment project that's now two years behind schedule. Traditional umbrellas and some baby tents are still allowed. Ocean City already limits tents and canopies to a measurement of 10 by 10 feet, and Delaware's Rehoboth Beach took similar steps.

In late February, North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello shared a letter stating he's "more confident now than I have ever been" that a state and federal beach protection project is close to establishing a timeline. The project design may not be completed before early next year. A project of this scope with state and federal support hasn't been completed in North Wildwood since 2013.

Last year, Rosenello said North Wildwood's beaches between Third and Seventh avenues and 12th to 16th avenues have been the most susceptible to erosion. The city and many residents believe a long-term solution must involve making modifications around Hereford Inlet on the northern end of the shore.

Beach erosion has continued to strain North Wildwood's ability to pursue temporary replenishment projects. Photos published this week by Wildwood Video Archive show that the beach behind Morey's Surfside Pier — the main route used to truck thousands of cubic feet of sand from Wildwood to North Wildwood — has been too flooded for vehicles to access.

Rosenello is hopeful that construction on the state and federal project will begin next year, providing a 50-year federal commitment to shore protection for all of the Wildwoods.