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July 21, 2026

Teen who was reported missing fatally struck by CSX train in Northeast Philly

The collision happened late Monday night in Bustleton. Authorities have not identified the victim.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Crashes
CSX Train Bustleton Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A 15-year-old boy was struck and killed by a CSX freight train in Northeast Philadelphia on Monday night. Police said the teen had been reported missing on Sunday.

A 15-year-old boy who had been reported missing by his family was fatally struck by a CSX train in the Bustleton section of Northeast Philly on Monday night, police said.

The collision happened around 11:30 p.m. in the area of the 1500 block of Grant Avenue.

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Police said the freight train was traveling northbound at a normal speed when the conductor noticed the teen walking southbound on the tracks. The darkness and low visibility prevented the conductor from spotting the teen quickly enough to stop the train, according to investigators.

The conductor attempted to use the train's emergency brake system before striking the teen, authorities said.

During the investigation, police learned that the teenager's name had been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing person on Sunday.

Police have not identified the teenager, whose remains were taken to the Medical Examiner's Office.

Authorities said an investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Crashes Northeast Philadelphia Trains CSX

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