Teen who was reported missing fatally struck by CSX train in Northeast Philly

A 15-year-old boy who had been reported missing by his family was fatally struck by a CSX train in the Bustleton section of Northeast Philly on Monday night, police said.

The collision happened around 11:30 p.m. in the area of the 1500 block of Grant Avenue.

Police said the freight train was traveling northbound at a normal speed when the conductor noticed the teen walking southbound on the tracks. The darkness and low visibility prevented the conductor from spotting the teen quickly enough to stop the train, according to investigators.

The conductor attempted to use the train's emergency brake system before striking the teen, authorities said.

During the investigation, police learned that the teenager's name had been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing person on Sunday.

Police have not identified the teenager, whose remains were taken to the Medical Examiner's Office.

Authorities said an investigation into the crash is ongoing.