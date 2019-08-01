More News:

August 01, 2019

Racist white nationalist flyers posted in Northern Liberties

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Hate Groups
No Libs Flyers Northern Liberties Neigbhors/Facebook

Flyers found in Northern Liberties contained racist messages from a hate group based in New Jersey. The flyers were spotted as the neighborhood prepares for its annual 2nd Street Festival.

Residents in Northern Liberties are working to remove a series of white nationalist flyers that were posted around the neighborhood in the run-up to this weekend's 2nd St. Festival.

Images of the flyers were shared Wednesday in the Northern Liberties Neighbors Facebook group.

"My husband just went to (Palm Street Market) and pulled this trash off the poles on west side of 2nd Street between Brown and Fairmount," resident Amy Sweeney wrote. "Let’s-have a scavenger hunt and get these into the garbage where they belong."

Multiple flyers from the same organization contained propaganda promoting white supremacy, xenophobia and other hate-filled messages.

"Stop the 3rd world invasion of America. Build the wall, deport them all," one flyer said.

"Nationalism is nature," a second flyer said.

"Blood & Soil," a third said, while others said, "Reject White Guilt" and "Feminism Is Cancer."

A website listed on the flyers leads to the site of an organization called the New Jersey European Heritage Association.

Neighbors in the Facebook group said they plan to review footage from security cameras near the locations where the flyers were found to try to determine when they were posted and who is responsible.

Similar white nationalist flyers, including KKK recruitment materials, were found around this time last year in the Bridesburg section of Northeast Philadelphia

Philadelphia police said they are investigating the matter in Northern Liberties.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Hate Groups Northern Liberties White Supremacists Flyers Racism Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers unveil new Classic Edition uniform based on short-lived 1970s design
Sixers-Classic-Edition-Jersey_080119

Investigations

Pennsylvania vacationers find hidden cameras disguised as phone chargers at rented home in Maine
Hidden Camera Maine

Healthy Eating

Vitamin A may help reduce the risk of skin cancer
Beach Sunbathing Pexels 07202019

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: It wasn't splashy, but Phillies got it right at the trade deadline
Matt-Klentak-Phillies_060119_usat

Reality Television

In 'The Bachelorette' finale, the nice guy finishes first
Chris Harrison and new The Bachelorette Hannah B

Fitness

Manayunk hosting fitness night for kids
Carroll - Manayunk Then / Now

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved