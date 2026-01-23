Northern Liberties Restaurant Week expands to two weeks for 2026

Northern Liberties Restaurant Week will return for two weeks in 2026, bringing special lunch and dinner menus to more than two dozen restaurants across the neighborhood.

Running Monday, Jan. 26 through Sunday, Feb. 8, the event expands this year with additional dates, the return of lunch service and a larger group of participating restaurants.

Restaurants will offer two-course lunch menus priced at $10, $15 and $20, along with three-course (or more) dinner menus for $25, $35 and $45. Menus will feature signature favorite dishes and off-menu specials across a wide range of cuisines and dining styles.

The 2026 lineup includes a mix of longtime Northern Liberties staples and newer additions to the neighborhood. Returning favorites such as Standard Tap, Silk City Diner and Bourbon & Branch will be joined by first-time participants including Amina, Mamajuana Cafe Philly and Mana Modern Chinese, among others.

The event will also highlight Northern Liberties’ growing collection of Asian-owned restaurants, with Thai, Vietnamese, Japanese and Chinese cuisines represented throughout the two-week run.

A full list of participating restaurants is available here.

Jan. 26 - Feb. 8

Participating restaurants

Northern Liberties, Philadelphia

Lunch & dinner options

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.



