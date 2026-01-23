More Events:

January 23, 2026

Northern Liberties Restaurant Week expands to two weeks for 2026

More than two dozen restaurants will offer special lunch and dinner prix fixe menus during the expanded Jan. 26 - Feb. 8 run.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Restaurant Week Food & Drink
Jerrys Server by Kristine Kennedy.jpeg Kristine Kennedy/Aversa PR & Events

Northern Liberties Restaurant Week returns with an expanded two-week run in 2026.

Northern Liberties Restaurant Week will return for two weeks in 2026, bringing special lunch and dinner menus to more than two dozen restaurants across the neighborhood.

Running Monday, Jan. 26 through Sunday, Feb. 8, the event expands this year with additional dates, the return of lunch service and a larger group of participating restaurants.

Restaurants will offer two-course lunch menus priced at $10, $15 and $20, along with three-course (or more) dinner menus for $25, $35 and $45. Menus will feature signature favorite dishes and off-menu specials across a wide range of cuisines and dining styles.

The 2026 lineup includes a mix of longtime Northern Liberties staples and newer additions to the neighborhood. Returning favorites such as Standard Tap, Silk City Diner and Bourbon & Branch will be joined by first-time participants including Amina, Mamajuana Cafe Philly and Mana Modern Chinese, among others.

The event will also highlight Northern Liberties’ growing collection of Asian-owned restaurants, with Thai, Vietnamese, Japanese and Chinese cuisines represented throughout the two-week run.

A full list of participating restaurants is available here.

Northern Liberties Restaurant Week

Jan. 26 - Feb. 8
Participating restaurants
Northern Liberties, Philadelphia
Lunch & dinner options

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.


PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Restaurant Week Food & Drink Northern Liberties Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

PA State Capitol

7 best law firms for ADA violation cases in Pennsylvania
Camden County - Freedom Award Recipients

Camden County honors 11 community leaders with 2026 Freedom Medals

Just In

Must Read

Weather

A look back at the biggest snowstorms of the last 30 years

snow history philadelphia

Entertainment

ALT 104.5’s free Winter Jawn concert returns with Lit, Emo Night Brooklyn and more

iHeartMedia - Lit

Illness

Why do colds cause the sniffles in some people and severe illness in others?

Common Cold Study

Streaming

As 'Queer Eye' comes to an end, here's where 3 Philly stars are now

Queer Eye Philly

Markets

Vintage finds and dating advice meet at the Make Love Market in Love Park

V Day MArket in Love park

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Jared McCain's brutal return to G League; a trade target to replace him in guard mix

Jared-McCain-Sixers-12.28.25-NBA.jpg

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved