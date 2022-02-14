More Health:

February 14, 2022

Independence Blue Cross looking to honor extraordinary nurses

The fourth annual 'Celebrate Caring' campaign will recognize nurses who exemplify dedication, excellence and compassion

By PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Nurses
Independence Blue Cross is asking people to nominate nurses who have exemplified dedication, excellence and compassion as part of its 'Celebrate Caring' campaign.

Nurses face all kinds of challenges on a regular basis. Their work is often physically demanding and emotionally draining. Night shifts and holidays spent away from home are common. 

The COVID-19 pandemic, of course, has added to these challenges. The omicron surge has placed new demands on a workforce that was worn down by everything that preceded it. Those burdens have been so severe that nearly 400,000 health care providers have left since the pandemic began two years ago.

Independence Blue Cross is looking to recognize the Philadelphia region's extraordinary nurses through its fourth annual "Celebrate Caring" campaign. 

The health insurer will honor three nurses who have exemplified dedication, excellence and compassion by donating $2,500 to their charities of choice. The winners also will receive $500 Visa gift cards. 

Independence is asking people to nominate nurses who have made a difference. Nurses of all specialties are eligible so long as they work in Pennsylvania, New Jersey or Delaware. Nominations can be submitted online through March 11. 

The three winners will be announced during National Nurses Week, held May 6 to 12. Their stories will be featured in interviews with media partners and on the "Celebrate Caring" campaign's website, the IBX Insights blog and Independence's social media pages. 

Last year, Independence received more than 1,400 nominations from co-workers, patients, family members, friends and neighbors. The winners represented a variety of health care settings. 

