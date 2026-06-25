Union of 1,200 nurses at Jefferson Einstein Hospital ratify new contract, avoiding strike

A union representing nearly 1,200 nurses at Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital agreed to a three-year contract with the hospital that includes increased wages, better staffing practices and expanded healthcare coverage.

During a ratification vote Wednesday night, 92% of members in Einstein Nurses United — an affiliate of the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals — voted in favor of the deal after five months of negotiations. The nurses, who had been working without a contract since the end of April, authorized a strike last week if bargaining sessions did not progress.

MORE: Daryl Hall's kidney transplant is part of a growing trend in organ donations

One of the major sticking points was a pattern of understaffing that the union said put strains on nurses' ability to provide patient care. A union representative said in May that administrators would increase the number of beds on multiple units without notifying employees.

In the new contract, the hospital agreed to add more employees to certain units and to cooperate with the union if changes to staffing must be made in the future.

The agreement also ensures minimum annual raises of 3% for all nurses, increased differential hourly wages for evening and night shifts on weekends and a new income tier for members with over 35 years of experience. Employees will also receive preferred pediatric healthcare options and guaranteed protections to their pensions, severance and other benefits.

“This contract campaign was a testament to our commitment to our patients, to each other, to our institution and to bringing care to North Philadelphia,” Stephanie Stucka, co-president of the union, said in a statement. “That was our goal all along, and in the end, Jefferson chose to do the right thing and partner with us for the good of our patients. It was a massive win.”

Jefferson merged with Einstein in a $599 million deal in 2021, expanding its portfolio from three hospitals in 2015 to over 30 in 2026. But the healthcare system has showed signs of struggling in recent years. It reported operating losses of over $252 million in the first quarter of 2026 and said in the fall that it would be forced to lay off 1% of its staff.

A representative with Jefferson Einstein said the agreement was a product of thoughtful collaboration that also balances the “financial realities” facing the healthcare system.

“Wages and benefits in the new contract are consistent with Jefferson’s compensation philosophy and include the support we provide to all the dedicated professionals who deliver exceptional patient care every day,” the hospital said. “We look forward to continuing to work together in support of our shared mission to deliver high-quality, compassionate care for patients and families across the Philadelphia region.”

Carla Le’coin, a registered nurse and the political and community outreach chair for the union, said that while the new contract represents a step in the right direction for employees, more work is required to protect the hospital’s patients.

“Even though this contract is done — our fight isn’t,” she said in a statement. “At Einstein, we will continue to fight for a safer workplace, for our patient community and for each other. And hopefully, this little inner-city hospital will, over time, push the entire Jefferson enterprise to advance patient-care priorities across the system, for all patients and for all caregivers.”