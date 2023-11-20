Longtime Fishtown dive bar Nut Hut Saloon to reopen in coming weeks

A longtime neighborhood bar in the heart of Fishtown is getting a dramatic overhaul. The Nut Hut Saloon, which operated as a dive bar at Frankford Avenue and Norris Street for three decades, is set to reopen with a fresh coat of black paint on the outside, a revamped interior and an all-new kitchen run by a former Garces Group chef.

The original Nut Hut shut its doors in January after the bar's liquor license and the building it occupies were acquired by the Yardley, Pennsylvania-based company JSC Real Estate, according to the Philadelphia Business Journal.

While it doesn't yet have an opening date, the revitalized Nut Hut Saloon is expected to open within a few weeks, its new owners said. When the saloon opens its new, bright green front door, few of its previous customers will likely recognize the 1,400-square-foot space. In addition to a redesigned interior complete with new floors, an updated bar and repainted walls, the new Nut Hut Saloon will serve food – such as a Cuban sandwich and wok chicken wings – from a menu crafted by Taylor Daley, a Garces Group alum.

In its heyday, the Nut Hut Saloon was known for its $2 shots of Jameson whiskey, billiard table and karaoke. While the new concept is a dramatic departure from the original, the Nut Hut's new owners have included several nods to the bar's roots. In addition to keeping the bar's original name, the Nut Hut Saloon will feature several elements from its original interior, including a collection of license plates that adorned the walls. In the bar's newly renovated, now graffiti-free bathroom, patrons will find illustrations of Ben Franklin, the Philly Phanatic and a revised version of the Nut Hut's original logo.

“Our updated logo will be familiar to the one Nut Hut Saloon enthusiasts know and love, with a refreshed twist," co-owner Ken Landis told PhillyVoice on Monday. "Note the lime green sneakers, which match the Nut Hut’s new green entryway door."

The Nut Hut's evolution from dingy neighborhood dive to brightly lit restaurant and bar is symbolic of the type of change that has been unfolding in Fishtown over the last few years, as newly constructed condominiums and world-class restaurants replace modest row homes and family-owned businesses.

Fishtown's transformation is especially noticeable along the booming Frankford Avenue business corridor, where JSC Real Estate has reportedly acquired 13 different properties in the last three years, including the three-story building that the Nut Hut has long occupied.

The business partnership behind the revamped bar and restaurant includes Benjamin Albacete, another alum of Chef Jose Garces' restaurant group, former Recess Lounge owner Marc Mattera, Landis, who also is a co-owner of Cherry Hill's Chick's Deli, and Joseph Danfield, a partner at JSC Real Estate.



Operating hours at the revamped establishment will be 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday-Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday-Saturday.