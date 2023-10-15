More Culture:

October 15, 2023

Dottie's Donuts to bring its gourmet all-vegan donut shop to Fishtown in November

The soon-to-open Frankford Ave. storefront will be its fourth location in the city since the business launched in 2014

By John Paul Titlow
PhillyVoice Staff
dotties-donuts-fishtown.jpg SOURCE/DOTTIE'S DONUTS WEBSITE

Dottie's Donuts will open a new gourmet donut shop on Frankford Ave. in Fishtown this November. The new store will be the Philly donut maker's fourth location in the city.

Dottie's Donuts is coming to Fishtown. The gourmet vegan donut shop is expected to open the doors of its new location on Frankford Avenue sometime in the first two weeks of November, its owner told PhillyVoice. 

Dottie's first launched in 2014, when owners Jeff Poleon and Matt Quinn opened up their first retro-style brick-and-mortar donut shop at 45th and Chester in Southwest Philadelphia. They use non-dairy ingredients like coconut milk, egg alternatives and palm oil to craft an expansive menu of all-vegan donuts in a variety of unique flavors. Each Dottie's location offers an ever-evolving daily menu of about 12 items, about half of which change from day to day.  
The duo teamed up to start making donuts after working together at Blackbird Pizzeria, a beloved vegan eatery that ultimately shut down last year after nearly a decade in business. By then, Poleon and Quinn were already well into their indie donut-making career with locations in Queen Village, Wissahickon and the original Dottie's in Southwest Philly. Now, they're getting ready to open their doors of their fourth location. 

The Dottie's team is currently putting the finishing touches on its new storefront at 1764 Frankford Ave in anticipation of its grand opening next month. Dottie's new storefront was formerly the site of a bakery and coffee shop called Beehive that announced it was closing for good in September after just two years in business. While Dottie's has not yet set an exact opening date, Poleon told PhillyVoice that they expect to be open by mid-November once the new coffee and espresso machines they ordered arrive and are set up. 

Poleon and Quinn have been considering expanding their business to Fishtown for a few years, periodically looking at retail spaces  in the neighborhood to see if they would be worthy of housing the next Dottie's location. Nothing stuck, until recently. 

"When Elizabeth made the decision to shut down Beehive we went and checked it out and it was too nice of a space to pass up," Poleon told PhillyVoice. "We couldn’t be happier with the space and can’t wait to open." 

Dottie's will land in Fishtown in the midst of a bit of a boom in small businesses specializing in baked goods and desserts arriving in the neighborhood.  Last November, Bagels and Co became the third bagel shop to open in Fishtown in the last few years, joining Kismet Bagels on Girard Ave. and Philly Style Bagels, which was named one of Food & Wine's top 50 bagel shops in the United States in 2021. 

There has also been a recent proliferation of places to get frozen treats in Fishtown. In January, Brooklyn-based ice cream shop Van Leeuwen opened a new location on Frankford Ave., joining Jenni's, Weckerly's and the newly-but-unofficially opened 1-900-ICE CREAM in the neighborhood's apparent ice cream boom. 

Donuts shops, on the other hand, have yet to have their own such renaissance moment in the neighborhood. Hello Donuts, an offshoot of Reanimator Coffee, set up shop at Frankford Ave. and Amber St. in East Kensington in 2018. Other than that, Dottie's will be the only independent donut shop in the perpetually up-and-coming area – at least for now. 


