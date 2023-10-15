Dottie's Donuts to bring its gourmet all-vegan donut shop to Fishtown in November

Dottie's Donuts is coming to Fishtown. The gourmet vegan donut shop is expected to open the doors of its new location on Frankford Avenue sometime in the first two weeks of November, its owner told PhillyVoice.







Dottie's first launched in 2014, when owners Jeff Poleon and Matt Quinn opened up their first retro-style brick-and-mortar donut shop at 45th and Chester in Southwest Philadelphia. They use non-dairy ingredients like coconut milk, egg alternatives and palm oil to craft an expansive menu of all-vegan donuts in a variety of unique flavors. Each Dottie's location offers an ever-evolving daily menu of about 12 items, about half of which change from day to day.

The duo teamed up to start making donuts after working together at Blackbird Pizzeria, a beloved vegan eatery that ultimately shut down last year after nearly a decade in business. By then, Poleon and Quinn were already well into their indie donut-making career with locations in Queen Village, Wissahickon and the original Dottie's in Southwest Philly. Now, they're getting ready to open their doors of their fourth location.





The Dottie's team is currently putting the finishing touches on its new storefront at 1764 Frankford Ave in anticipation of its grand opening next month. Dottie's new storefront was formerly the site of a bakery and coffee shop called Beehive that announced it was closing for good in September after just two years in business. While Dottie's has not yet set an exact opening date, Poleon told PhillyVoice that they expect to be open by mid-November once the new coffee and espresso machines they ordered arrive and are set up.





Poleon and Quinn have been considering expanding their business to Fishtown for a few years, periodically looking at retail spaces in the neighborhood to see if they would be worthy of housing the next Dottie's location. Nothing stuck, until recently.





"When Elizabeth made the decision to shut down Beehive we went and checked it out and it was too nice of a space to pass up," Poleon told PhillyVoice. "We couldn’t be happier with the space and can’t wait to open."













Donuts shops, on the other hand, have yet to have their own such renaissance moment in the neighborhood. Hello Donuts, an offshoot of Reanimator Coffee, set up shop at Frankford Ave. and Amber St. in East Kensington in 2018. Other than that, Dottie's will be the only independent donut shop in the perpetually up-and-coming area – at least for now.







