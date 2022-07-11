More Culture:

July 11, 2022

Exhibit at Academy of Natural Sciences to explore how humans impact the world's oceans

The new exhibition on watersheds features hands-on activities, informational videos and aquatic life starting Aug. 20

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Museums Exhibitions
Academy of Natural Sciences Ocean Bound exhibition Courtesy of/Academy of Natural Sciences

The Academy of Natural Sciences presents a new exhibition, "Ocean Bound," between August 20, 2022, and January 15, 2023, featuring aquatic life, hands-on activities and informational videos on watersheds. This exhibition is part of the Academy and Drexel's Water Year 2022 celebration, which aims to combat worldwide water scarcity issues through community engagement, research and public programming.

An upcoming exhibition at the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University will set out to show visitors that everyone affects the ocean, no matter how close to the Jersey Shore they live.

"Ocean Bound" opens on Saturday, Aug. 20 and promises to take guests on a journey through nearby watersheds to help them understand how humans' actions on land impact the ocean.

"No matter where we live, we all depend on the ocean and its vast resources for medicine, jobs, oxygen, food and so much more," Scott Cooper, Academy president and CEO, said in a press release. "A healthy ocean is one of our greatest environmental challenges, and we all need to do our part to keep it vital by starting right in our own communities."

The exhibition features aquatic life, interactive activities and informational videos on watersheds. According to the National Ocean Service, a watershed is an area of land that channels rainfall and snowmelt to creeks, streams, and rivers, which eventually flow into larger bodies of water like oceans.

Through engaging in plenty of hands-on activities for all ages, guests will leave Ocean Bound with knowledge of watersheds, as well as the threats to watersheds and how change can be implemented.

One educational activity is the "Storm Drain Downers," a kinetic ball machine designed to show how water and pollutants flow through neighborhood storm drains into streams and rivers. Users can attempt to divert the "pollutants" while allowing the water to travel on to the ocean.

Visitors can check out Ocean Bound through Jan. 15, 2023. The exhibit is part of the Academy and Drexel's Water Year 2022 celebration, which aims to combat worldwide water scarcity issues through community engagement, research and public programming.

"Ocean Bound"

Aug. 20-Jan. 15
10 a.m.-5 p.m., Wednesday-Sunday | Admission $22-$27
Academy of Natural Sciences
1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., Philadelphia, PA, 19103

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Museums Exhibitions Academy Of Natural Sciences Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University Jersey Shore Watersheds Ocean Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - Philly Pours City Winery

Enjoy corks and crafts at ‘Philly Pours’
Limited - Al Olender Sundown Music Series

Enjoy free, family-friendly concerts throughout Camden County this summer

Just In

Must Read

Government

Black Doctors Row in Graduate Hospital becomes first Black historic district in Philadelphia
Black Doctors Row

Sponsored

Entertainment heats up at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia
Limited - DOM IRRERA at Live!

Men's Health

The fall of Roe vs. Wade has increased interest in vasectomies – but myths are spreading online
Vasectomies Roe v. Wade

Eagles

Eagles 2022 training camp preview: Tight end
71_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Dallas_Goedert_KateFrese.jpg

Nature

July's 'supermoon' is set to be the closest full moon to Earth this year
Supermoon July 2022

Festivals

Pop-up festival at Xfinity Live! features snow, snowboardings, and tons of beer samples
Gilson Snow Day

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved