Exhibit at Academy of Natural Sciences to explore how humans impact the world's oceans

An upcoming exhibition at the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University will set out to show visitors that everyone affects the ocean, no matter how close to the Jersey Shore they live.

"Ocean Bound" opens on Saturday, Aug. 20 and promises to take guests on a journey through nearby watersheds to help them understand how humans' actions on land impact the ocean.

"No matter where we live, we all depend on the ocean and its vast resources for medicine, jobs, oxygen, food and so much more," Scott Cooper, Academy president and CEO, said in a press release. "A healthy ocean is one of our greatest environmental challenges, and we all need to do our part to keep it vital by starting right in our own communities."



The exhibition features aquatic life, interactive activities and informational videos on watersheds. According to the National Ocean Service, a watershed is an area of land that channels rainfall and snowmelt to creeks, streams, and rivers, which eventually flow into larger bodies of water like oceans.

Through engaging in plenty of hands-on activities for all ages, guests will leave Ocean Bound with knowledge of watersheds, as well as the threats to watersheds and how change can be implemented.

One educational activity is the "Storm Drain Downers," a kinetic ball machine designed to show how water and pollutants flow through neighborhood storm drains into streams and rivers. Users can attempt to divert the "pollutants" while allowing the water to travel on to the ocean.

Visitors can check out Ocean Bound through Jan. 15, 2023. The exhibit is part of the Academy and Drexel's Water Year 2022 celebration, which aims to combat worldwide water scarcity issues through community engagement, research and public programming.



Aug. 20-Jan. 15

10 a.m.-5 p.m., Wednesday-Sunday | Admission $22-$27